New PS5 Games: List Of Some Exciting Upcoming Games For The Next Generation Consoles

PS5 has been launched and the players are certainly loving it. But a number of them have been asking questions related to the next-generation consoles. To help these players out, we have managed to gather some information about their questions. Read more to know about some of the new PS5 games 2021.
New PS5 Games with launch date
The next-generation console users have recently been trying to ask questions like which are the new PS5 game and what is the new PS5 games launch date. This is because the makers have not yet released a lot foo new games but have certainly planned an exciting lineup for their next-generation console users. Thus we have managed to gather a lot more information about Sony’s consoles and the new PS5 game that are going to be launched soon. This information could also help you by answering your questions like which are the new PS5 game and what is the new PS5 games launch date. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about the new PS5 games launch date.
- Balan Wonderworld: March 26 for Switch, PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5
- Terminator: Resistance - Enhanced: March 26 for PS5
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It's About Time : March 12 for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch
- Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 1 + 2: March 26 for PS5, Xbox Series X/S
- It Takes Two: March 26 (PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut: March TBC (PS4, PS5, Stadia, PC)
- Monster Truck Championship: March 16 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Marvel's Avengers: March 18 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Tennis World Tour 2: March TBC (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Outriders: April 1 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Oddworld: Soulstorm: April 6 (PC, PS4 and PS5)
- MLB The Show 21: April 20 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, Xbox One)
- Hood: Outlaws & Legends: May 10 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Mass Effect: Legendary Edition: May 14 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Judgment : April 23 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, Stadia)
- GTA Online: Late 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)
- Jett: The Far Shore: TBC 2021 (PC, PS5, PS4)
- Dying Light 2: TBC 2021 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Diablo 2 Resurrected: TBC 2021 (PC, Switch, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbo
- Returnal: April 30 (PS5)
- Deathloop: May 21 (PS5, PC)
- Battlefield 6: Holiday 2021 - (Xbox Series X, PC, PS5)
- Yonder The Cloud Catcher Chronicles: April TBC (PS5)
- Resident Evil Village: May 7 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PC)
- Subnautica: Below Zero: May 14 (PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PC, Switch)
- GTA 5: Late 2021 (PS5, Xbox Series X/S)