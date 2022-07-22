New State Mobile July update is live on Play Store and App Store: Check new features here

Krafton, makers of BGMI (Battlegrounds Mobile India) announced the July Update for New State Mobile. The update is live on Android and iOS, on App Store and Google Play Store respectively. This update introduces the new Team Deathmatch map ‘Exhibit Hall,’ the new MP-155 Ultima shotgun, additional weapon customisation options, Vol. 9 of the Survivor Pass and an overhaul to the Troi Extreme mode.

New State Mobile July update: What's new?