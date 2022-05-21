New State Mobile May Update Out With New Survivor Pass, Map, Weapon And More

On May 20, 2022, Krafton announced that the May update for New State Mobile is live on the Google Play Store and Android App Store. This update brings a new grassy map located under a bridge (with watchtowers and a river separating the two sides) and combats levelling system to Round Deathmatch, a new Designated Marksman Rifle (DMR), recruiting opposing knocked players with a new action feature called piggyback, the launch of Survivor Pass Vol. 7 and more.

New State Mobile May update new features