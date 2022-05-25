Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds Is Out For Windows PC: Check How To Download Game

Quick links:
IMAGE: nintendo-power.com
Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is out for Windows PC players. The game was first revealed by Netmarble and Level-5 in Japan on Android and iOS. In September 2020, the game was shown at the Tokyo Game Show. Last year in May, the developers announced that the game would be released for PC. Check more details below.
According to nintendo-power.com, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds PC is coming out on May 25, 2022. The report also mentions that Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' PC client will only be available for Windows operating systems. The report states that this has been done to enable users play the game directly on PC.
However, creating an account in the game through the mobile app is mandatory. Pre-registration has to be done to play Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC.
As mentioned on the official website of the game, an email account is required to log in to the PC Client of the game. Launch the game on the mobile app and tap the Menu icon on the top right corner of the screen. Then, tap the Settings icon at the bottom and link the email under the Account Settings. The linked email can't be changed or unlinked. After linking the email on the mobile application, open the PC launcher of the game and log-in using the linked email account.