Ni No Kuni Cross Worlds Is Out For Windows PC: Check How To Download Game

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds is out for Windows PC players. The game was first revealed by Netmarble and Level-5 in Japan on Android and iOS. In September 2020, the game was shown at the Tokyo Game Show. Last year in May, the developers announced that the game would be released for PC. Check more details below.

Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds release date

According to nintendo-power.com, Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds PC is coming out on May 25, 2022. The report also mentions that Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds' PC client will only be available for Windows operating systems. The report states that this has been done to enable users play the game directly on PC.

However, creating an account in the game through the mobile app is mandatory. Pre-registration has to be done to play Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC.

How to download Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds on PC?

Head over to https://ninokuni.netmarble.com/en/pcplay and click on 'download now.'

and click on 'download now.' Run the downloaded EXE file to install the Netmarble Launcher

After installing the Netmarble Launcher, a popup for Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds game installation will appear. Confirm the installation options and click the [Begin Install] button.

Once it's installed, users can click the Play button to start the game.

Log in using the email account linked to the users' account on mobile.

Users must link an email on the mobile app in order to log into the PC version.

Press F1 to view the key bindings. Then, enjoy Ni no Kuni: Cross Worlds!

How to log in to the Ni No Kuni: Cross Worlds PC Client?

As mentioned on the official website of the game, an email account is required to log in to the PC Client of the game. Launch the game on the mobile app and tap the Menu icon on the top right corner of the screen. Then, tap the Settings icon at the bottom and link the email under the Account Settings. The linked email can't be changed or unlinked. After linking the email on the mobile application, open the PC launcher of the game and log-in using the linked email account.