Niantic Launches Referral Program For Players Of Pokemon Go In Australia

Pokemon Go is one of the most famous mobile gaming applications out there today. This game provides the players with loads of features that help them feel like actual Pokemon Trainers training to be Pokemon Masters someday. Niantic has been constantly building upon their game to provide the players with more features and also to expand their reach to other players. Niantic has just come up with a new referral program for the players of Pokemon Go in Australia. Players want to learn more about the Referral Plan of Pokemon Go Niantic in Australia.

Referral Plan of Pokemon Go in Australia

Pokemon Go has finally rolled out its referral plan in Australia. This will allow players to avail certain bonuses when they bring new players to the game. Pokemon Go wants to make its player base a lot bigger than it already is, and it is targeting the people in Australia through this new plan.

Pokemon Go Niantic will provide the players with special bonus rewards when a new player joins the game. Additionally, the players will get more bonus rewards when the referred player hits certain milestones in the game. This will be a huge incentive for players of Pokemon Go in Australia to get new players to the game and take advantage of this new referral plan.

Pokemon Go Searching for Legends

The first Pokemon Go March event has appeared, and it is called Searching for Legends. In this event, the players will witness an increased spawn rate of Ground-type, Rock-Type, and Steel-Type Pokemon in the wild. These new events help keep the players engrossed in the game. The Searching for Legends guide will help the players figure out the features, research tasks, and date and time of the Searching for Legends event. Check out the Searching for Legends features below:

Features