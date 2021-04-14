Last Updated:

Nickmercs Fortnite Settings: Check Out The Latest Fortnite Controller Setup Of Nickmercs

Nickmercs is one of the professional Fortnite players for FaZe Clan & also a popular streamer on Twitch. Read on for Nickmers Fortnite settings for controller.

Nickmercs is one of the professional Fortnite players for FaZe Clan. He is also a popular streamer on Twitch and has a YouTube account with over a million subscribers. What are the controller bindings that he uses? Does he use low sensitivity just like many other battle royale players? Continue reading this article to know about Nickmercs controller settings for Fortnite as he chooses to play using a controller, so this guide will not focus on the Fortnite keyboard and mouse settings of Nickmercs.

Nickmercs Fortnite Settings

GENERAL SETTINGS – SCUF INFINITY4PS PRO MFAM

  • Build Mode Sens. => 1.7x
  • Edit Mode Sens. => 1.4x
  • Input Curve => Exponential
  • Confirm Edit on Release => On
  • Look H. Speed => 47%
  • Look V. Speed => 44%
  • Turn H. Boost => 0%
  • Turn V. Boost => 0%
  • ADS Look H. Speed => 16%
  • ADS Look V. Speed => 13%
  • ADS Turn H. Boost => 0%
  • ADS Turn V. Boost => 0%
  • Turn Boost Time => 0
  • ADS Turn Boost Time => 0.00
  • Instant Boost => Off
  • Dampening Time => 0.00
  • Edit Hold Time => 0.114
  • Deadzone => 15% / 18%
  • Aim Assist Strength => 100%
  • Sprint By Default => On

CONTROLLER BINDS (COMBAT) – SCUF INFINITY4PS PRO MFAM

  • L2 => Aim Down Sights
  • L1 => Previous Weapon
  • R2 => Attack / Confirm
  • R1 => Next Weapon
  • D-Pad Up => Inventory
  • D-Pad Left => Place Marker
  • D-Pad Right => Map
  • D-Pad Down => Emote / Replay
  • Triangle (SCUF 2) => Edit
  • Square => Reload / Interact
  • Circle => Switch Mode
  • Cross (SCUF 1) => Jump
  • L3 => Sprint / Auto Sprint
  • R3 => Crouch / Repair
  • Touch Pad => Toggle Pickaxe
  • Options Button => Game Menu

CONTROLLER BINDS (BUILD) – SCUF INFINITY4PS PRO MFAM

  • L2 => Stair Piece
  • L1 => Roof Piece
  • R2 => Wall Piece
  • R1 => Floor Piece
  • D-Pad Up => Inventory
  • D-Pad Left => Rotate
  • D-Pad Right => Change Mats / Trap
  • D-Pad Down => Emote / Replay
  • Triangle (SCUF 2) => Edit
  • Square => Trap / Interact
  • Circle => Switch Mode
  • Cross (SCUF 1) => Jump
  • L3 => Sprint / Auto Sprint
  • R3 => Crouch / Repair
  • Touch Pad => Toggle Pickaxe
  • Options Button => Game Menu

CONTROLLER BINDS (EDIT) – SCUF INFINITY4PS PRO MFAM

  • L2 => Reset
  • L1 => Unbound
  • R2 => Select
  • R1 => Unbound
  • D-Pad Up => Inventory
  • D-Pad Left => Unbound
  • D-Pad Right => Squad Comms
  • D-Pad Down => Emote / Replay
  • Triangle (SCUF 2) => Confirm
  • Square => Unbound
  • Circle => Unbound
  • Cross (SCUF 1) => Jump
  • L3 => Sprint / Auto Sprint
  • R3 => Crouch / Repair
  • Touch Pad => Toggle Pickaxe
  • Options Button => Game Menu

