Nickmercs Fortnite Settings: Check Out The Latest Fortnite Controller Setup Of Nickmercs

Nickmercs is one of the professional Fortnite players for FaZe Clan. He is also a popular streamer on Twitch and has a YouTube account with over a million subscribers. What are the controller bindings that he uses? Does he use low sensitivity just like many other battle royale players? Continue reading this article to know about Nickmercs controller settings for Fortnite as he chooses to play using a controller, so this guide will not focus on the Fortnite keyboard and mouse settings of Nickmercs.

Nickmercs Fortnite Settings

GENERAL SETTINGS – SCUF INFINITY4PS PRO MFAM

Build Mode Sens. => 1.7x

Edit Mode Sens. => 1.4x

Input Curve => Exponential

Confirm Edit on Release => On

Look H. Speed => 47%

Look V. Speed => 44%

Turn H. Boost => 0%

Turn V. Boost => 0%

ADS Look H. Speed => 16%

ADS Look V. Speed => 13%

ADS Turn H. Boost => 0%

ADS Turn V. Boost => 0%

Turn Boost Time => 0

ADS Turn Boost Time => 0.00

Instant Boost => Off

Dampening Time => 0.00

Edit Hold Time => 0.114

Deadzone => 15% / 18%

Aim Assist Strength => 100%

Sprint By Default => On

CONTROLLER BINDS (COMBAT) – SCUF INFINITY4PS PRO MFAM

L2 => Aim Down Sights

L1 => Previous Weapon

R2 => Attack / Confirm

R1 => Next Weapon

D-Pad Up => Inventory

D-Pad Left => Place Marker

D-Pad Right => Map

D-Pad Down => Emote / Replay

Triangle (SCUF 2) => Edit

Square => Reload / Interact

Circle => Switch Mode

Cross (SCUF 1) => Jump

L3 => Sprint / Auto Sprint

R3 => Crouch / Repair

Touch Pad => Toggle Pickaxe

Options Button => Game Menu

CONTROLLER BINDS (BUILD) – SCUF INFINITY4PS PRO MFAM

L2 => Stair Piece

L1 => Roof Piece

R2 => Wall Piece

R1 => Floor Piece

D-Pad Up => Inventory

D-Pad Left => Rotate

D-Pad Right => Change Mats / Trap

D-Pad Down => Emote / Replay

Triangle (SCUF 2) => Edit

Square => Trap / Interact

Circle => Switch Mode

Cross (SCUF 1) => Jump

L3 => Sprint / Auto Sprint

R3 => Crouch / Repair

Touch Pad => Toggle Pickaxe

Options Button => Game Menu

CONTROLLER BINDS (EDIT) – SCUF INFINITY4PS PRO MFAM

L2 => Reset

L1 => Unbound

R2 => Select

R1 => Unbound

D-Pad Up => Inventory

D-Pad Left => Unbound

D-Pad Right => Squad Comms

D-Pad Down => Emote / Replay

Triangle (SCUF 2) => Confirm

Square => Unbound

Circle => Unbound

Cross (SCUF 1) => Jump

L3 => Sprint / Auto Sprint

R3 => Crouch / Repair

Touch Pad => Toggle Pickaxe

Options Button => Game Menu

Image Source: Epic Games