Nidoking Pokemon GO: Where To Find, How To Catch, Weakness, Movesets And Counters

Nidoking is a Poison and Ground-type Pokémon. It is vulnerable to Water, Ground, Ice, and Psychic moves. The best moveset for Nidoking is Poison Jab & Earthquake. It has a Max CP of 2567. The Poke description of Nidoking states that the thick tail of Nidoking packs enormously destructive power. With one swing, it can topple a metal transmission tower. Once this Pokémon goes on a rampage, there is no stopping it. In the upcoming section, we will have a look at the complete stat details of Nidoking in Pokemon Go.

How to catch Nidoking Pokemon Go?

For catching Nidoking, a player shall know where to find the Pokemon. Being a Poison-Ground type Pokemon, Nidoking can be found in places like parking parks, playgrounds, urban buildings, drains, railway stations and other similar places. Being a poison-type Pokemon as well, the Pokemon might spawn in areas like lakes, rivers, factories, and other industrial areas of the cities. Now that players know where to find the Pokemon, having sound knowledge of Nidoking Pokemon Go moveset will help players survive against the Pokemon.

Nidoking quick moves include Poison Jab, Iron Tail, Fury Cutter (Legacy)

Nidoking charge moves include Earthquake, Sludge Wave and Megahorn

Nidoking Pokemon Go weaknesses

Nidoking is one of the Pokemon that is available in the game ever since its launch in 2016. Nidoking comes under the Poison and Ground-type Pokémon. It is weak to Water, Ground, Ice, and Psychic moves. The best moveset for Nidoking is Poison Jab & Earthquake. Max CP of Nidoking is 2567. However, do keep in mind that the Pokemon is effective against Bug, Fairy, Fighting, Poison, Electric, and Rock.

NIdoking Pokemon Go counters

If a trainer goes into battle against Nidoking with the Pokemon Steelix (Steel/Ground), it should have a quick move Dragon Tail and Charge Move Earthquake. The psychic type Pokemon Mr Mime is very effective against Nidoking along with quick move Confusion and charge move psychic. A normal type Pokemon called Girafarig is effective against Nidoking with quick move Confusion and charge move Psychic. Stay tuned for more updates on Pokemon Go and related gaming news.

Image: pokemon.gameinfo.io