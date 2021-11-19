Nike announces Nikeland, a virtual world on Roblox for fans to play online mini-games

Online gaming has gained a lot of popularity in the past few years. With platforms such as Roblox getting millions of users in real-time, online gaming has become the new source of entertainment and conversation with other people, especially on platforms that have huge communities. Most recently, the sports company Nike has patented Roblox to release its virtual world called the Nikeland.

Nike, the Beaverton headquartered company announced its partnership with the online gaming platform Roblox on November 18, 2021, for the development of Nikeland. As mentioned on the official Nike website, Nikeland is a "new place on Roblox for Nike fans to connect, create, share experiences and compete." The Nikeland is inspired by Nike's global headquarters and aims to turn sport and play into a lifestyle.

What is Nikeland?

Nikeland is Nike's virtual world that will be created on Roblox, the online gaming platform. As seen in the image attached below, the Nikeland will actually contain virtual buildings, fields, stadiums and other arenas for players to indulge in several virtual mini-games. As of now, the virtual gaming land by Nike will be free for users and they can jump into Nikeland by heading on to https://www.roblox.com/nikeland.

Readers may imagine Nikeland in the form of an open-world game that contains several mini-games, reward-based quests, in-game currencies and Nike's official products in the virtual form. Infering from a YouTube video by The Box Quiz about Nikeland, players will be able to interact with other players in real-time while the game is on. Additionally, they can customize their avatars with Nike's virtual products based on the real ones.

Nikeland official release notes

Nike’s WHQ has transformed into “Nikeland,” a place where competition and creativity are abundant for all.

Nikeland is enhanced by real-life movement, encouraging visitors to get more active.

A digital showroom allows you to outfit your Nikeland avatar with special Nike products.

Nikeland is free for anyone to visit and experience on Roblox, breaking down one of the biggest barriers to sport — access.

The digital world will come to life at Nike’s House of Innovation (HOI) in New York City via Snapchat.

Image: roblox.com/nikeland