Nintendo 'Advance Wars' Remaster Edition Delayed, Will Release In 2022

At E3 2021, the Japanese video game and consumer electronics company Nintendo announced the remastered version of Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising. Nintendo also revealed the board game-inspired looks of the game in a trailer during the E3 gameplay demo, saying that it will be rebuilt from scratch. However, Nintendo has now said that the game needs a little more time before it could come out.

Through a tweet, Nintendo announced on Friday that the remastered version of the first two Advance Wars and Advance Wars 2: Black Hole Rising will not be released on its schedule. Earlier this year, the company announced the released date to be December 3, 2021. Now, the game has been delayed and will come out in Spring 2022. Advance Wards is not the only game that has been delayed recently. Other developers also seem to be following a similar trend to delay their titles, buying them extra time to fine-tune the game. Fans are eagerly waiting for Advance Wars remaster.

Games that have been delayed recently

Most recently, Electronic Arts delayed the launch of their most awaited multiplayer title, Battlefield 2042. While it was set to be released on October 22, 2021, it will now be released on November 19, 2021. Another game called Elden Ring, by, FromSoftware will now be released on February 25, 2022, release being delayed more than a month from January 22, 2022. CD Projekt Red, developers of the most hyped game in a while - Cyberpunk 2077 and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt recently announced that both the titles will miss their release in 2021.

In related news, Nintendo Switch online extension pack prices have been hiked more than twice. While the service that allows access to online gaming, cloud saves and a library of over 100 SNES and NES games to play was previously available for $20 a year, it will now be priced at $50 a year. The revised prices will be applicable from October 25, 2021. In addition, the service will also provide Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis titles. While the revised rates have received mixed reactions, there seems to be very little with what company is justifying the hike.