Nintendo Issues Warning To Buyers Against Fake Switch Websites Selling Console

A fake Nintendo online store is luring customers with discounts on Nintendo's products such as Nintendo Switch and other video game titles. Nintendo has recently released a statement against the fake website, warning users about the same and asking them not to buy anything from the website. The fake website seems to be a scam where customers might end up getting nothing for the money they pay, giving away their personal information to bad actors in the process. Keep reading to know more about the fake Nintendo website.

Through an official statement (translated), Nintendo says "we have confirmed the existence of a fake site that impersonates the Nintendo homepage. These fake sites have nothing to do with us." Nintendo also says that the fake website is using its logo to pretend as if it is the official Nintendo store. Additionally, the website has listed some Nintendo products at a highly discounted price to lure in customers. Customers shall beware of such fake Switch websites that pretend to offer huge discounts on the hand gaming console or other video game consoles.

Warning Nintendo fans about the fraudulent website, the company says that viewing or buying anything from the website might lead to loss of personal information which could be manipulated by bad actors. Nintendo also asks fans to be careful about such websites and only to buy products from the original Nintendo website. The link to the fake website that is pretending to be the official Nintendo store is https://www.nintendo.co.jp/.

Such websites can be very harmful. As and when a user visits a website, the nefarious actors behind the website could access the IP address of the user. Thereafter, if the user creates an account on such a website by giving their personal information, it could be used against them. Additionally, such websites can also sell fake products or lure customers into fraud by taking the money and not sending anything at all.

Keeping in mind that while ordering a product from the internet, customer's information such as the bank account details (or payment method details), email ID, contact number, date of birth and address are among other information that is required, it can be used for malicious purposes in the hands of cybercriminals. Stay clear of such fake video game console selling websites and stay tuned for more gaming news.