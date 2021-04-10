Oddworld Soulstorm Trophy List: All Trophies And How To Get Them

Oddworld has managed to gain a lot of popularity since it was released and the players certainly love the platform game. But recently they have been asking about the Oddworld Soulstorm trophy guide for a long time now. So to help these players, we have listed all the trophies you can get in the game, Oddworld Soulstorm.

Oddworld Soulstorm Trophy List

The players have managed to get the term Oddworld Soulstorm trophy guide trending on the internet lately. To clear their doubts we have listed all the trophies you can earn in the game and also how to earn these trophies. Apart from this, the players also want to know about the Oddworld Soulstorm difficulty. According to the gamers, this game is not as difficult as some of the latest releases and will take up around 20 hours of your time to complete fully. Usually, the latest game takes up around 30-40 to complete fully along with their side missions. Thus seeing a game that can be completed in 20 hours is certainly an easier one to complete. You can try and get all these trophies while completing the game.

The Chosen One: Have earned all the trophies

Whose Side Are You On?: If you did not liberate the Mudokons

Captured The Train: You need to capture a train and escape from Trellis

Escaped The Mines: You need to escape the Necrum Mines with the Flagon’s Eye

As It Was Foretold: If you need to liberate the Mudokons

High Stakes: You will need to complete The Sanctum without ant revives

Teach A Mud To Fish: You will get the trophy after crafting your first recipe

A Brewtiful Relationship: You will get the trophy after crafting at least one of every item in the game

Brewtal : You need to kill a slig after coating it in Brew

The Light, It Burns: You need to scare off at least 500 Sleeches

Scavenger: You need to loot 250 lootables

Abe The Healer: You will need to discover, craft and use the antidote on a total of 15 sick Mudokons

What A Slog: You need to out run a slog for a minimum of 15 seconds

Sekto Spring’s Favourite Recycler: You need to recycle 100 bottles

Trigger Finger: Get 100 Sligs kills while possessed

Ch’i Master: You need to possess every type of Slig in the game

Now You’re Thinking With Bird Portals: You need to rescue100 Mudokons with the help of bird portals

IT’S A KNOCKOUT: you need to knockout a total of 100 Sligs via depossession

Big Spender: You need to cash in 500 Moolah at Moolah Gates

Heartless: You need to finish a level with negative Quarma

Bloodless: You need to finish a level with positive Quarma

Soulless: You need to gain negative Quarma in five levels

Soulful : You need to gain positive Quarma in five levels

You’re (Not) On Fire: Try and escape Monsaic Lines without taking being hurt

Savin’ That Moolah: Beat Eye Of The Storm without using a Vendo in that level

Friend of the Mudokons, Part 1: You need to rescue Mudokons in Reunion At The Old Trellis

to get good Quarma

Friend of the Mudokons, Part 2: You need to rescue Mudokons in the Escape level to get good Quarma

Too Pure For This World: you need to finish the game without killing more than 100 Sligs

Hardest Mudokon in the West: You need to complete all the levels in the game without Abe dying

Gameplay master (Bronze): Get a quarter of the badges available in the game

Gameplay master (Silver): Get half of the badges available in the game

Gameplay master(Gold): Get three quarters of the badges available in the game

Gameplay master(Platinum): Get all the badges available in the game

