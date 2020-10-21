Orionids Meteor Shower Tonight: Where To See Orionids Meteor Shower This Week?

The Orionid meteor shower is about to streak across the dark sky and reach its peak later tonight. The Orionid meteors fly every year and are regarded as the most prolific meteor shower that is related to the Halley's Comet. They generally shoot through the skies between October 2 and November 7, a period when the Earth goes through a trail of debris which is left behind by the Halley's Comet. The Halley's Comet, also known as the Comet Halley or 1P/Halley, is among the most popular comets that exist in our Solar System.

Also Read | 5 Asteroids Are Heading Towards Earth; NASA Reveals How Closely They Will Pass Us

What time is the Orionids meteor shower?

The Orionids meteor shower peak will occur on October 21 during the pre-dawn hours. This is the best time to observe the phenomenon. However, if you miss it, you can still catch a glimpse of the beautiful display through this week during the early morning hours after Wednesday. The Orionid will be travelling at around 148,000 mph through the skies and create nearly 25 shooting stars every hour.

Also Read | NASA Invites Private Partners To Bid For Lunar Payload Launches Before Manned Mission

Where to see Orionids meteor shower tonight?

People who have good eyesight can observe the Orionids meteor shower with their naked eye. You will get the best visibility in the event of a clear and dark sky where there isn't much distraction or any kind of light pollution. You are free to look up anywhere in the sky; however, you need to make sure that you don't blink. Also, you will need to allow your eye to adjust to the dark skies.

Also Read | Uranus Will Be Visible Tonight In The Night Sky; Here's How To Watch It This Week

According to NASA, the best way to observe the Orionids meteor shower is to head out in the open and lie flat on your back. If you are in the Southern Hemisphere, you need to make sure that your feet are facing northeast. In case you are in the Northern Hemisphere, your feet need to face southeast. Now, look up in the skies and allow your vision to adjust to the dark. Skywatchers may also bring a chair if they don't want to be lying on their back.

Also Read | SpaceX Launches 60 More Starlink Broadband Satellites Into Orbit

Image credits: John Ashley Fine Art Photography