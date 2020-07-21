Outbreak Perfected Guide In Destiny 2: How To Get Perfected Exotic In The Game?

To get Outbreak Perfected Exotic quest in Destiny 2, players need to go through an extensive array of objectives and difficulties. In order to be a part of the Outbreak Perfected quest, players first need to have completed the Enemy of My Enemy world quest on Titan, which takes around 30 minutes. Once the Enemy of My Enemy is completed, load up Bad Neighbors Adventure on Titan. Reach the section filled with Hive and access the Shriker which will be floating over a red-lit room. Enter the room and open the door on the left side and get in the comms room to find an interact prompt on the right side. Players must collect the Fallen Transponder located at this area which acts a key of Destiny 2 Outbreak Perfected.

Where to find all the 6 Transponder nodes?

Node 1 - The Drain Lost Sector in the EDZ

Node 2 - Whispered Falls Lost Sector in the EDZ

Node 3 - Atrium Lost Sector in the EDZ

Node 4 - Widow's Walk Lost Sector in the EDZ

Node 5 - The Carrion Pit Lost Sector on Nessus

Node 6 -The Rift Lost Sector on Nessus

Image courtesy - Destiny 2 Gameplay

Zero Hour (Walkthrough)

Zero Hour is a three-player mission which goes on for 20 minutes. It requires a 690 power activity thus it is recommended that players at least have 681 Power. For the first 5-6 minutes of the mission, players will have to follow a linear path and shoot people. Players need to kill each and every enemy in the area in order to remove the fallen barriers. Players need to face a Spider Tank so they need to be prepared for the same. Once the Spider Tank is cleared, players need to continue to find the starting point of Destiny 2 by using platforming method. Watch the video listed below to know how to perfect the platforming to reach the point as it can get very tricky.

Players ultimately reach the Cryptarch Vault which holds the key to find the final boss, Siriks who is a loyalist to Eramis. He is surrounded by an army of the fallen which players need to take out. If players manage to kill every enemy in the area before time runs out then Mithrax will pop back up and teleport them to his ship which gives players the ranking of 'Outbreak Perfected'.