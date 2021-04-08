Last Updated:

Outriders Best Technomancer Build: Best Build, Skills And Perks For Your Character

Outriders Best Technomancer build has been one of the most searched terms of the gaming community. So we have gathered some information about the same. Read

Outriders is one of the latest games that has been released by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game has been getting a lot of mixed reviews from the players and some of them are even asking questions about the same. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about the same and list it right here. Read more to know about Outriders guide. 

Best Technomancer build

The users have recently been asking a lot of questions related to the popular cooperative role-playing game, Outriders. The users have recently been trying to find answers to questions about Outriders best technomancer build and Outriders technomancer skills. This is because the makers of the game have managed to add a number of challenges and missions in the game and this has certainly got the players extremely excited for the same. We have a lot more information about this new game that will clear all your doubts. Our Outriders Technomancer guide could also help you by answering your questions including about Outriders best Technomancer build and Outriders Technomancer skills. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Outriders.

Outriders Technomancer Support Build

  • Your objective as a support build is to make sure that the enemy is not shooting your squad 
  • Can use weapons like Scrapnel proximity grenade or the Pain Launcher
  • Can also use Cryo Turret and Blighted Turret 
  • To fix the turrets, you can use Fixing Wave
  • Tech Shaman is the best perk available for this build

Outriders Technomancer DPS Build

  • The best option is to go along with Pestilence route
  • A sniper rifle and Blighted Rounds skill can certainly be useful
  • Can use skills like Tool of Destruction and Cool Snap 

Outriders classes

  • Devastator: Close Range. Tank. Stand Your Ground.
  • Pyromancer: Medium Range. Conjurer. Fire.
  • Technomancer: Long Range. Support. Gadgets.
  • Trickster: Close Range. Hit & Run. Spacetime.

More about Outriders

Outriders is a popular third person shooter game that has been developed by People Can Fly and published by Square Enix's European subsidiary. The game was released on April 1, 2021 for gaming platforms including  Microsoft Windows, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Stadia. In the game, the players are required to choose their avatar from an option of 4 different characters with their respective abilities. They need to use the weapons in the game in order to defeat their enemies. They can even improve the power of their weapons by using the already existing weapons mods in the game. The game can be played solo and also be completed with a total of 2 other friends. Apart from this, the game has also managed to receive positive reviews from the fans but did not do well amongst the critics and received a number of mixed reviews from them. 

