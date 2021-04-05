Outriders Crossplay Not Working: Know How To Fix Server Crashes And Crossplay Issues

Outriders is Square Enix's latest shooter game. This game came out about a year after their previous game, Marvel's Avengers. The Avengers game had a lukewarm reception and was eventually forgotten. In contrast, Outriders has been getting some good reviews since its release. Critics have been praising the gameplay and stylish looks of the game. The game has been developed by People Can Fly studios, one of the newest game development companies.

However, the game's launch hasn't exactly been perfect. There have been several connectivity issues in online multiplayer game modes and many server bugs. While all games have bugs when they are launched, the bugs and server crash in Outriders have made the game hard to play and Outriders crossplay not working. Read on to know Square Enix's response on these Outriders crossplay issues.

Is Outriders Crossplay Fixed Yet?

Crossplay enables players from different platforms, such as PC and PlayStation play together in a single server in multiplayer. However, Outriders servers have been facing several crossplay issues that have made playing cross-platform highly difficult. Outriders is available for crossplay across Xbox Series X, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia and all players on these platforms can play together on the same servers. As of now, Outriders Crossplay is not completely fixed and the company is working on providing patch fix and updates to fix the connection issues as soon as possible. Here are the statements and possible fixes provided by Square Enix.

Outriders Crossplay Issues

In preparing the Day 1 builds for PC and Consoles, we discovered a desynchronization between the PC and Console code. This results in a backend mismatch which causes players to be kicked out of a multiplayer game that includes both Console and PC players.

We are treating this issue with the highest priority and we are working on patches that will synchronize all platform code, which will resolve these issues.

Steam & Epic can successfully play together.

PlayStation and Xbox players can successfully play together.

We have temporarily turned off automatic matchmaking between PC and Consoles. Steam & Epic players can still Crossplay together, either by invite or via matchmaking.

Should you invite a Console player into your PC game via an invite code (or vice versa), the game will initially connect, but one player will eventually be kicked out of the game. We highly recommend against doing this until we have patched all versions of the game.

We are aware that crossplay may not be working as intended on Stadia.

We are investigating the matter and hope to provide news soon.

How to Fix Outriders Crossplay Not Working?

As per Express.co.uk, there are a few fixes you can try out that may help to solve crossplay issues with the game. On, PC players can use the launch the game with 'Play Outriders- DirectX11' turned on or to force DX11 to run the game via manual commands. NVIDIA Game Ready software will also help run the game smoothly. If you haven't make sure to download the game and sync the game with it. Stay tuned for more news on Outriders and gaming.

Image Source: Still from Outriders