Outriders Inventory Wipe: Players Distraught As Developers Say They Are Working On A Fix

Outriders is a new game developed by the game development studio People Can Fly. The game has garnered a lot of popularity due to its intense and engaging gameplay. However, recently the developers have been under fire for a game-breaking bug that has affected a lot of players. This new bug is the Outriders inventory wipe which deletes players items and progress from the game. Read on to know about the Outriders inventory wipe fix.

Outriders Inventory Wipe

Many Outriders players are complaining online about the inventory wipe bug which deletes players' progress and items in the game. Outriders is a $60 game or approximately Rs 3600 in India. When people buy high priced AAA games they expect a level of quality and finish. This new inventory bug has ruined the gameplay experience of hundreds, if not thousands of players. Many players have complained on Reddit that they have lost more than 80- 100 hours of progress they put into the game.

This bug has been in the game from the start. However, it came to light after the first big Outriders update went live on PC and PlayStation 4. Players started reporting that they were losing progress after updating the game. Many players were distraught as they had spent playing countless hours, grinding missions and collection times and they lost them all. Many players threatened to stop playing the game until the developers fix the bug.

The Outriders support team and the game development studio People Can Fly have been reassuring players that they are working on a fix as soon as possible and they are going to restore players' progress and times in their accounts. People Can Fly also issues a public apology where they said, ''We are aware and deeply sorry that some users are continuing to encounter an inventory wipe. We are doing everything we can to resolve this issue, both server and game-side. Our plan is still to work on restoration for all affected accounts."

Players who have spent a lot of time in the game and have reached the end of the game are the most distraught as all of their collected items have been lost. They aren't sure if their items are going to come back as the developers seemingly haven't found a successful fix yet. People Can Fly has also said its restoration plan means "restored items may not have the exact same stats as the lost items". This has made the players even more worried and angry at the developers. Stay tuned for more updates on Outriders and gaming.

Image Source: Still from Outriders