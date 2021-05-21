Overwatch 2 Release Date, Changes And More About The Upcoming Blizzard Game

Overwatch 2 has been one of the most talked-about upcoming games amongst gamers recently. This is because Blizzard recently did an interesting stream on the internet and revealed some information about Overwatch 2 changes. Because of this, the players have been extremely curious to find more information about this game. So here is some valuable information about Overwatch 2 release date and other changes made to the game. Read more

Overwatch 2 release date

Overwatch 2 release date has not been confirmed by the makers yet. But they have said that they will not be releasing their new upcoming game until 2022. Apart from that, some popular Overwatch 2 changes include the introduction of 5 vs 5 mode rather than the original 6 vs 6 multiplayer mode. This means that the team will only get to play with one tank along with two supports and two damage heroes. The latest stream from Blizzard also mentioned a number of different changes to the characters. It has been confirmed that Reinhardt is going to have two Fire Strike charges and also bring in some more steering control over his Charge ability.

This ability could also be cancelled in the game. Zarya’s two bubble charges will be retained but now she can also give these charges to herself and her teammates. These are some of the most popular and talked about changes that are being planned for Overwatch 2. Apart from this, here is also the live steam that was released by Blizzard themselves. Here is also some information about the current Overwatch stats that show the players love for this game. Thus, expecting Overwatch 2 is certainly a must.

More about Overwatch game

According to Statista, Overwatch had managed to bring in over 40 million players in the year 2018. The game is getting more popular day by day and the makers have also been piling a lot of money with the same. Overwatch players are also known for participating in a number of esports games. This is because of the huge amount of prizes including less than two million U.S. dollars in 2016 but it was increased to 6.59 million U.S. dollars by 2018. According to the prize pool size, Overwatch was the sixth most popular eSports game worldwide in 2018. Their most successful year was 2016 where they managed to collect a record revenue of almost 2.5 billion U.S. dollars.

