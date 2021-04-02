Last Updated:

Overwatch April Fools' 2021 Patch Notes: What Changes Have Been Made To The Heroes?

The latest news about Overwatch is the addition of a new experimental card for the Overwatch April fools' 2021 event. Read on to know all the changes.

Written By
Saurabh Sabat
Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment


Blizzard Entertainment has developed and released Overwatch, a 2016 team-based multiplayer first-person shooter. Overwatch is a "hero shooter" that divides players into two teams of six and allows them to choose from a wide pool of characters known as "heroes" each with their own special abilities. The latest news about Overwatch is the addition of a new experimental card in which the developers have decided to mess around with a few hero changes. Continue reading to know about the Overwatch experimental patch notes.

READ | Pokemon Go tricky pokemon timed research: When does the latest timed research event start?

Overwatch April Fools' 2021 Patch Notes

Experimental Overwatch Patch Notes on Heroes

  • ANA
    • Nano Boost
      • Boosting an ally will now also boost Ana
  • ASHE
    • Coach Gun
      • Projectile damage increased from 6 to 9
      • Can now deal critical damage
      • Spread reduced by 50%
      • No longer knocks back enemies
  • BAPTISTE
    • Biotic Launcher (Secondary Fire)
      • Direct grenade hits heal for 33% more health
    • Immortality Field
      • Now reduces damage by incoming by 50% instead of setting a minimum health value
      • Cooldown reduced from 25 to 15 seconds
  • BASTION
    • General
      • Character scale reduced by 15%
    • Configuration: Recon
      • Weapon spread removed
  • BRIGITTE
    • Whipshot
      • Hitting an enemy now resets the cooldown of Shield Bash
  • D.VA
    • Call Mech
      • Now deals 600 damage to enemies on impact
      • Ultimate charge cost reduced by 30%
  • DOOMFIST
    • Rocket Punch
      • Can now travel upward
  • ECHO
    • Duplicate
      • Duration increased from 15 to 30 seconds
  • GENJI
    • Deflect
      • Cooldown is now reset after eliminating a target
  • HANZO
    • Storm Arrows
      • Storm Arrows now ricochet off the environment
  • JUNKRAT
    • Steel Trap
      • Can now have up to 3 traps active at the same time
      • Cooldown reduced from 10 to 7 seconds
  • LÚCIO
    • Amp It Up
      • Now also increases the strength of Soundwave’s knockback
  • MCCREE
    • Peacekeeper (Primary Fire)
      • Headshots now refund 1 ammo
    • Deadeye
      • No longer limited to 1 tumbleweed
  • MEI
    • General
      • Reassigned to the Tank role
      • Character scale increased 15%
      • Health increased from 250 to 400
  • MERCY
    • Guardian Angel
      • Can now target enemies
  • MOIRA
    • Biotic Grasp (Secondary Fire)
      • Range decreased from 20 to 15 meters
      • Damage increased from 50 to 75 damage per second
    • Biotic Orb
      • Cooldown reduced by 1 second for every 100 health restored to an ally with Biotic Grasp (Primary Fire)
  • ORISA
    • General
      • Forward run speed increased by 40%
  • PHARAH
    • Concussive Blast
      • Cooldown reduced from 9 to 6 seconds
    • Barrage
      • Can now move while casting
  • REAPER
    • Shadow Step
      • Cast time reduced from 1.5 to 1 seconds
    • Wraith Form
      • Now grants flight for its duration
  • REINHARDT
    • Charge
      • Now has 200% more power steering
  • ROADHOG
    • Chain Hook
      • Cooldown reduced by 50% after hitting an enemy
  • SIGMA
    • General
      • No longer bound by gravity
    • Experimental Barrier
      • Disabled
    • Kinetic Grasp
      • Cooldown reduced from 12 to 8 seconds
  • SOLDIER: 76
    • Sprint
      • Now generates 6 ammo-per-second while active
    • Tactical Visor
      • Now aims for headshots
  • SOMBRA
    • General
      • Stealth changes
  • SYMMETRA
    • Photon Projector (Primary Fire)
      • Beam range increased from 12 to 16 meters
  • TORBJÖRN
    • Forge Hammer
      • Damage increased by 200% while Overload is active
      • Killing blows increase the Overload duration by 2 seconds
  • TRACER
    • Recall
      • Now restores all Blink charges
  • WIDOWMAKER
    • Widow's Kiss (Primary Fire)
      • Damage increased from 13 to 15
      • Spread reduced 30%
    • Widow's Kiss (Secondary Fire)
      • Charged shots now pierce enemies
  • WINSTON
    • Barrier Projector
      • Enemy damage now grants Winston ultimate charge
    • Primal Rage
      • Melee damage increased from 40 to 90
      • Melee knockback increased by 40%
  • WRECKING BALL
    • General
      • All ability cooldowns reduced by 3 seconds
    • Roll
      • Is now always active
      • Damage increased from 50 to 60
  • ZARYA
    • General
      • Particle Barrier and Projected Barrier are now on a shared cooldown with 2 charges
  • ZENYATTA
    • General
      • Can now levitate for up to 3 seconds by holding Jump

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

READ | Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes for March 22: Check out the Experimental mode changes
READ | Persona 5 Strikers Raja Naga: Learn more about the Snake King Raja Naga here
READ | Persona 5 strikers arsene: What are the skills of this Persona in the game?
First Published:
COMMENT