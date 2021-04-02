Overwatch April Fools' 2021 Patch Notes: What Changes Have Been Made To The Heroes?

Quick links:
Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment
Blizzard Entertainment has developed and released Overwatch, a 2016 team-based multiplayer first-person shooter. Overwatch is a "hero shooter" that divides players into two teams of six and allows them to choose from a wide pool of characters known as "heroes" each with their own special abilities. The latest news about Overwatch is the addition of a new experimental card in which the developers have decided to mess around with a few hero changes. Continue reading to know about the Overwatch experimental patch notes.