Overwatch April Fools' 2021 Patch Notes: What Changes Have Been Made To The Heroes?

Blizzard Entertainment has developed and released Overwatch, a 2016 team-based multiplayer first-person shooter. Overwatch is a "hero shooter" that divides players into two teams of six and allows them to choose from a wide pool of characters known as "heroes" each with their own special abilities. The latest news about Overwatch is the addition of a new experimental card in which the developers have decided to mess around with a few hero changes. Continue reading to know about the Overwatch experimental patch notes.

Overwatch April Fools' 2021 Patch Notes

Experimental Overwatch Patch Notes on Heroes

ANA Nano Boost Boosting an ally will now also boost Ana

ASHE Coach Gun Projectile damage increased from 6 to 9 Can now deal critical damage Spread reduced by 50% No longer knocks back enemies

BAPTISTE Biotic Launcher (Secondary Fire) Direct grenade hits heal for 33% more health Immortality Field Now reduces damage by incoming by 50% instead of setting a minimum health value Cooldown reduced from 25 to 15 seconds

BASTION General Character scale reduced by 15% Configuration: Recon Weapon spread removed

BRIGITTE Whipshot Hitting an enemy now resets the cooldown of Shield Bash

D.VA Call Mech Now deals 600 damage to enemies on impact Ultimate charge cost reduced by 30%

DOOMFIST Rocket Punch Can now travel upward

ECHO Duplicate Duration increased from 15 to 30 seconds

GENJI Deflect Cooldown is now reset after eliminating a target

HANZO Storm Arrows Storm Arrows now ricochet off the environment

JUNKRAT Steel Trap Can now have up to 3 traps active at the same time Cooldown reduced from 10 to 7 seconds

LÚCIO Amp It Up Now also increases the strength of Soundwave’s knockback

MCCREE Peacekeeper (Primary Fire) Headshots now refund 1 ammo Deadeye No longer limited to 1 tumbleweed

MEI General Reassigned to the Tank role Character scale increased 15% Health increased from 250 to 400

MERCY Guardian Angel Can now target enemies

MOIRA Biotic Grasp (Secondary Fire) Range decreased from 20 to 15 meters Damage increased from 50 to 75 damage per second Biotic Orb Cooldown reduced by 1 second for every 100 health restored to an ally with Biotic Grasp (Primary Fire)

ORISA General Forward run speed increased by 40%

PHARAH Concussive Blast Cooldown reduced from 9 to 6 seconds Barrage Can now move while casting

REAPER Shadow Step Cast time reduced from 1.5 to 1 seconds Wraith Form Now grants flight for its duration

REINHARDT Charge Now has 200% more power steering

ROADHOG Chain Hook Cooldown reduced by 50% after hitting an enemy

SIGMA General No longer bound by gravity Experimental Barrier Disabled Kinetic Grasp Cooldown reduced from 12 to 8 seconds

SOLDIER: 76 Sprint Now generates 6 ammo-per-second while active Tactical Visor Now aims for headshots

SOMBRA General Stealth changes

SYMMETRA Photon Projector (Primary Fire) Beam range increased from 12 to 16 meters

TORBJÖRN Forge Hammer Damage increased by 200% while Overload is active Killing blows increase the Overload duration by 2 seconds

TRACER Recall Now restores all Blink charges

WIDOWMAKER Widow's Kiss (Primary Fire) Damage increased from 13 to 15 Spread reduced 30% Widow's Kiss (Secondary Fire) Charged shots now pierce enemies

WINSTON Barrier Projector Enemy damage now grants Winston ultimate charge Primal Rage Melee damage increased from 40 to 90 Melee knockback increased by 40%

WRECKING BALL General All ability cooldowns reduced by 3 seconds Roll Is now always active Damage increased from 50 to 60

ZARYA General Particle Barrier and Projected Barrier are now on a shared cooldown with 2 charges

ZENYATTA General Can now levitate for up to 3 seconds by holding Jump



Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment