Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes: Check Out All The Changes With The Latest Update

Overwatch is one of the most popular online multiplayer RPG games out there. The game has interesting and engaging gameplay where you team up with other players and defeat the other teams using characters with special abilities. Some time ago, Overwatch added a new game mode called Experimental. As per the Overwatch Wiki, Experimental is a temporary game mode in Overwatch that allows the development team to experiment with changes outside of the monthly patch cycles. The main benefit of Experimental is that these changes can be applied to Custom Games, under the "Lobby" settings. A new Overwatch update for Experimental has recently been released. Read on to know more about Overwatch Experimental patch notes.

Overwatch Experimental Patch Notes

The Overwatch patch notes for Experimental were released yesterday, on June 24. There are some general changes and some hero specific changes. Take a look at the patch notes down below.

EXPERIMENTAL HERO UPDATES

General

Hitscan damage now scales to 30% at maximum falloff range, down from 50% for the following heroes:

Ashe Baptiste Bastion McCree Soldier: 76 Widowmaker Wrecking Ball

This change may be difficult to notice immediately as it scales damage over a range slightly more than before, but it will lower the impact of hitscan damage outside of their intended optimal ranges.

Character Specific Changes

Bastion - We're making Bastion's Configuration: Recon weapon more reliable to help strengthen his run-and-gun gameplay when moving between spots he wants to post up with Configuration: Sentry.

Configuration: Recon - Weapon spread reduced from 1.5 to 1.2

DVA - No longer building ultimate charge in the window of time between using Self Destruct and when it detonates is targeted at Echo's Duplicate ability when copying D.Va. Echo's accelerated ultimate charge enabled her to have Call Mech available before the Self Destruct explosion went off, making it very difficult for enemies to find a safe place to hide.

Call Mech -Damage area reduced from 3 to 2.5 meters

No longer builds ultimate charge while using Self Destruct until after her mech detonates

Soldier 76: This will make Tactical Visor effective for more than just the aim assist, which slightly loses some value as player aim improves.

Heavy Pulse Rifle - Damage falloff is disabled while Tactical Visor is active

Widowmaker - We're adjusting Widowmaker's optimal range to be slightly further out to account for some map locations where counter-sniping was common but just barely outside of the effective range with the damage falloff. For Widowmaker, the sniping damage falloff is mainly in place to restrict the lethality of mid-air grapple shots at the extreme distances possible on some maps.

Widow's Kiss - Damage falloff range increased from 60-85 to 70-100 meters

