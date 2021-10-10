Last Updated:

PC Building Simulator Becomes Most Grabbed Free Games On Epic Games Store; Read

PC Building Simulator was recently made free on Epic Games Store and the users are curious about it. Here is all we know about this PC creating simulator. Read

Sahil Mirani
PC Building Simulator

Image: Twitter/@EpicGames


Epic Games Store usually releases new games for its users on a monthly basis. Makers have now refreshed this playlist and have brought in the PC Building Simulator game and the players are certainly loving it. Currently, the game is free-to-play for all the Epic Game Store users and the users are certainly loving it. It is mostly because the game had already managed to bring in 2.5 million gamers to the store in just a single day after making it free on Epic Games Store. The PC Building Simulator download count is increasing constantly but keep in mind that the game will be available for a limited time frame and will be removed from the servers by October 17. Here is all the information available on the internet about this 2018 release from The Irregular Corporation. Read more 

PC Building Simulator Free on Epic Games Store

According to the details released by Epic Games Store, PC Building Simulator is one of their most successful free games and it had managed to cross the million download mark in just three hours. It can also be seen that adding the game to Epic Games Stor was beneficial for the developers also because the top number of concurrent users for PC Building Simulator has increased by a whopping 1,500% compared to the game’s previous all-time high. The original version of the game is currently for free but the players who wish to try out this simulator, even more, can buy the game’s DLC. Players can also buy the Esports Expansion career pack which is currently available at half its price. 

PC Building Simulator System Requirements

Minimum

  • OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher, Xbox
  • Architecture: x64
  • DirectX: Version 10
  • Keyboard: Integrated Keyboard
  • Mouse: Integrated Mouse
  • DirectX: Version 11
  • Memory: 4 GB
  • Video Memory: 2 GB
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Athlon X4 740 (or equivalent)
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) or Radeon R9 285 (2048 MB)

Recommended

  • OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher, Xbox
  • Architecture: x64
  • DirectX: Version 10
  • Keyboard: Integrated Keyboard
  • Mouse: Integrated Mouse
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Memory: 8 GB
  • Video Memory: 4 GB
  • Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Athlon X4 740 (or equivalent)
  • Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) or Radeon R9 285 (2048 MB)
