PC Building Simulator Becomes Most Grabbed Free Games On Epic Games Store; Read

Epic Games Store usually releases new games for its users on a monthly basis. Makers have now refreshed this playlist and have brought in the PC Building Simulator game and the players are certainly loving it. Currently, the game is free-to-play for all the Epic Game Store users and the users are certainly loving it. It is mostly because the game had already managed to bring in 2.5 million gamers to the store in just a single day after making it free on Epic Games Store. The PC Building Simulator download count is increasing constantly but keep in mind that the game will be available for a limited time frame and will be removed from the servers by October 17. Here is all the information available on the internet about this 2018 release from The Irregular Corporation. Read more

Build your very own computer repair enterprise as you learn to diagnose, fix & build PCs. With real-world licensed components and comprehensive hardware, bring your ultimate PC to life! 💻



Grab PC Building Simulator for FREE on the Epic Games Store! https://t.co/L09RPTOfxh pic.twitter.com/IgBCynE7lY — Epic Games Store (@EpicGames) October 7, 2021

PC Building Simulator Free on Epic Games Store

According to the details released by Epic Games Store, PC Building Simulator is one of their most successful free games and it had managed to cross the million download mark in just three hours. It can also be seen that adding the game to Epic Games Stor was beneficial for the developers also because the top number of concurrent users for PC Building Simulator has increased by a whopping 1,500% compared to the game’s previous all-time high. The original version of the game is currently for free but the players who wish to try out this simulator, even more, can buy the game’s DLC. Players can also buy the Esports Expansion career pack which is currently available at half its price.

PC Building Simulator System Requirements

Minimum

OS: Windows 10 version 15063.0 or higher, Xbox

Architecture: x64

DirectX: Version 10

Keyboard: Integrated Keyboard

Mouse: Integrated Mouse

DirectX: Version 11

Memory: 4 GB

Video Memory: 2 GB

Processor: Intel Core i5-2500K or AMD Athlon X4 740 (or equivalent)

Graphics: GeForce GTX 660 (2048 MB) or Radeon R9 285 (2048 MB)

Recommended