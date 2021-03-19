Persona 5 Strikers Fusion Calculator: Checkout Some Of The Best Fusion Combinations Here

In Persona 5 Strikers, there are a lot of Personas that the users can collect and fuse but some of the Personas can be fused only after the players have the required items that they can obtain after defeating Powerful Shadows. The fusion combinations of each of the Personas are also very different as compared to each other. Continue reading the article to know about some of the best fusion combinations as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers Update.

Persona 5 Strikers Fusion Calculator Guide

When the players are in the initial stages of the game, they will only have the option to combine two different Personas. As the story progresses, up to 5 Personas can be fused together. To fuse a Persona, it is necessary that the player is also at the same level or higher level than the Persona in order to control it. Now there is no need for the Personas to be equipped to Joker for fusing them and these Personas that are created from fusions are able to receive stat bonuses and this makes them more powerful than the mask Personas.

Persona fusions require the base Personas involved in the fusion to be at a minimum level, you can see the required level of each on the fusion screen. There will always be a cost whenever you decide to fuse different Personas which will depend on the rarity of the Personas. Fusion is also important as the Prison Mail requests will require you to have fused Personas with a selected number of skills. Here are the fusion combinations of some of the Personas: