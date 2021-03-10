Persona 5 Strikers Reaper: How To Defeat Reaper In Persona 5 Strikers?

The Reaper in Persona 5 Strikers is a secret boss that the players will have to defeat in order to unlock New Game+ and Merciless Difficulty mode. It is not the first time that he has appeared in Persona games as he is one of the most infamous bosses in the entire franchise. Since he is an optional boss so it is not compulsory to defeat it to progress further into the story, it is completely optional. Continue reading to know about the steps to defeat this boss as of the latest Persona 5 Strikers Update.

How to Defeat Reaper in Persona 5 Strikers?

Now the main part for getting it started with this secret request is to first unlock it. In order to do this, the players need to defeat the final boss as it is only available after the game completion. The second requirement is that the players need to have finished the Painful Past requests, all Painful Past+ requests, and all requests involving Powerful Shadows (except the Dire Shadows). Here is a list of all the requests that need to be completed:

Painful Past: Alice Hiiragi - Available on August 3rd

Painful Past: Ango Natsume - Available on August 8th

Painful Past: Mariko Hyodo - Available on August 17th

An Ebon God Descends - Available on August 24th

The Hound of Hades Howls - Available on August 24th

Make the Way for the Frozen King - Available on August 25th

Halt the Strutting Little Imp - Available on August 25th

Painful Past: Akira Konoe - Available on August 28th

Dragon Slayer Enters the Fray - Available on August 28th

The Writhing Nightmare Rising - Available on August 28th

Painful Past - Available on August 30th

Painful Past+: Alice Hiiragi - Available on August 30th

Painful Past+: Ango Natsume - Available on August 30th

Painful Past+: Mariko Hyodo - Available on August 30th

Painful Past+: Akira Konoe - Available on August 30th

Painful Past+ - Available on August 30th

Angel of Contracts Descends - Available on August 30th

List of Persona 5 Strikers Bosses

Mad Rabbit Alice

Nightmare Dragon Ango

Snow Empress Mariko

Akane’s Joker

Zephyrus Mech/Akira The Hero

Bosses Of The Abyss

False God Demiurge

The Lock Keepers

Reaper Battle Phase

The most important thing to do in any of the boss battles is to have a sufficient collection of HP, SP recovery items and revive items. Now as it is known that the Reaper never has any kind of weaknesses and any particular strengths, so he is able to use different kinds of attacks with any element. Having personas who have a high level of gear and one healer will definitely help a lot in this battle. The reaper is also able to utilize a mix of -dyne spells which are known to deal a lot of damage so dodging these attacks while he teleports is one more thing to keep in mind.

After this boss reaches 50% HP, he will get stronger. So it is necessary to watch out for his fast attacks and keep reviving your team members in order to win the fight. In the end, he will resort to using Megidolaon and Riot Gun, so to deal with this you need to use personas who have resistance to gun-based attacks.