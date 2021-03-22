Persona 5 Strikers Thor: Base Stats, All Skills And More About The Popular Character

Persona 5 Strikers is a known action role-playing game that has managed to gain a lot of popularity amongst gamers all from all over the globe. The game was initially released in Japan in 2020 and it is now being released worldwide on a number of different platforms. The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to Persona 5 Strikers release date. To help the players, we have decided to answer all these questions right here. Read more about Persona 5 Strikers.

Persona 5 Strikers Thor

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to this action role-playing game that has been developed by Omega Force and P-Studio. The players have been trying to find answers to questions like is there is Thor Persona in Persona 5 Stereikers and how to get the Thor in Persona 5 Strikers. This is because the makers have added a lot of different playable characters in the game. We have managed to gather a lot more information about the upcoming game Persona 5 Strikers. This information could also help you by answering your questions like is there is Thor Persona in Persona 5 Stereikers and how to get the Thor in Persona 5 Strikers. So without any delay, let’s take a deep dive into more information about Persona 5 Strikers.

Thor happens to be a part of the Chariot Arcana in Persona 5. As the name is so popular, it is easy to understand that the Persona is based on a God from Norse mythology. Thor is the son of Odin and the god of thunder that is able to wield the Mjölnir. The makers have unmanaged to bring back this Persona to Persona 5 Strikers which can be summoned and fused by Joker. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about this character in the game.

Persona 5 Strikers Thor Base Stats

Arcana: Chariot

Base Level: 61

Strength: 42

Magic: 37

Endurance: 41

Agility: 37

Luck: 33

Persona 5 Strikers Thor skills

Megaton Raid

Maziodyne

Wage War

Elec Amp

Attack Master

Wild Thunder

More about Persona 5 Strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is a popular action role-playing game that is being released on February 25. The game was first launched back in 2020 in Japan and because of its popularity, it is being released all over the globe for next-generation consoles too. The game is a crossover between Koei Tecmo's Dynasty Warriors franchise and Atlus' 2016 role-playing game Persona 5. It is also said that Persona 5 Strikers are going to be set six months after the events of the original Persona 5. A total of 162,410 copies were sold after its initial launch in Japan. The game then gained popularity throughout the Asian countries and had managed to sell 500,000 copies throughout Asia.