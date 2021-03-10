Last Updated:

Persona 5 Strikers Trapped In Dystopia: Check Out The Complete Guide Here

persona 5 strikers

Persona 5 Strikers is the furthest down-the-line entry to the establishment. This game has updated the action mechanics from a turn-based framework to a free-streaming battle framework. Persona 5 Strikers is an action-RPG that has a progression of journeys and side missions to finish for the players. The primary missions help in the story movement of the game and the side journeys assist players with learning various characters and occasions in the game. It likewise assists the player with acquiring extraordinary bonuses along the way Numerous players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in Dystopia.

Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in Dystopia

In the wake of arriving at a specific stage in the game, the players will begin getting demands from the characters. One of the solicitations is made by Mona who errands the players to search for Forgotten Desires, Lost Desires, and Donated Desires. There is a sum of 8 Forgotten Desires that players need to discover and every one of them is situated in an alternate Jail.

Trapped in Dystopia is one of the 8 Desire boxes that the players need to collect. The players will receive this request on August 28, and will have to go to the Osaka Jail to complete this request. Requests are side missions in Persona 5 Strikers. The Trapped in Dystopia Guide will help the players figure out how to find the Desire box in this request. Check out the Trapped in Dystopia Guide below:

Check out the description for this request below:

I know we saw all those Desires leave Osaka Jail, but I've just smelled something that makes me think there's one still left in there. It's in a place with lots of containers.

  • First, the players should reach the Shipping Railway Checkpoint in the Osaka Jail
  • From here they should keep moving towards the center of the map until they reach an Energy Pod.
  • The Desire box isn’t behind any lasers or miniboss in this request, the players just need to find it in the traditional way.
  • Once they reach the energy Pod, they need to use their Phantom Jump skill to make a series of jumps.
  • This series of jumps will lead the players on top of shipping containers, here they will find the Desire Box
  • The Desire box is a small rotating cage and the players need to go over and collect it to complete the Trapped in Dystopia request.
  • The reward for completing this request is Power Incense.

 

