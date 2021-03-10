Persona 5 Strikers Trapped In Frozen Hell: Here's A Complete Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is the latest entry to the franchise. This game has redesigned the action mechanics from a turn-based system to a free-flowing combat system. Persona 5 Strikers is an action-RPG that has a series of quests and side quests to complete for the players. The main quests help in the story progression of the game and the side quests help players learn more about different characters and events in the game. It also helps the player earn some special rewards along the way. Many players want to learn more about Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in Frozen Hell.

Persona 5 Strikers Trapped in Frozen Hell

After reaching a certain stage in the game, the players will start receiving requests from characters. One of the requests is made by Mona who tasks the players to look for Forgotten Desires, Lost Desires, and Donated Desires. There is a total of 8 Forgotten Desires that players need to find and each of them is located in a different Jail.

Trapped in Frozen Hell is one of the many desire boxes that players need to collect in Persona 5 Strikers. The players will receive the request on the 17th of August for this side mission and they will need to head to Sapporo Jail to complete it. Requests are side missions in Persona 5 Strikers. The Trapped in Frozen Hell Guide will help the players figure out how to complete this request and how to collect this desire box. Check out the Trapped in Frozen Hell Guide below:

Players will receive hints for each request, check out the hint below:

Sniff sniff I found a Desire! I bet it's one that didn't get returned to its owner yet somehow. It's in an area with nice, clean air...and with a lot of trees around. Let's go track it down!