Persona 5 Strikers: Who Is Akane Hasegawa? Learn All About Her In This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is an Action role-playing game. As you already know, it is developed by Omega Force and published by Atlus. The game is filled with side quests, main quests, and different characters to make it interesting for the players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at who is Akane Hasegawa? Complete details about Akane Hasegawa in Persona 5 Strikers and more.

Akane is the daughter of Zenkichi Hasegawa. She admires the Phantom Thieves of Hearts, as evidenced by the various fan merchandise found in her room in Kyoto. When you see her for the first time, her occupation will be projected to you as a student. In the upcoming section, we’ll have a look at the complete details of Akane Hasegawa in Persona 5 Strikers.

The complete details of Akane Hasegawa in Persona 5 Strikers

Akane is fought as a boss together with the Shadow Phantom Thieves in Kyoto Jail. The fight requires you to take on My Dear Joker, a Shadow version of the protagonist, in a one-on-one battle. Akane hasegawa’s first appearance is at Persona 5 Strikers. Her age is around 14 to 15. At one instance, Akane really hates her father and says the following lines. He doesn't care about Mom anymore. He doesn't care about me. I know he's just trying to find the next woman so he can get on with his life. I know he thinks I'm just in the way. I wish anyone but him was my father! In the next section, we’ll have a look at the appearance of Akane Hasegawa in Persona 5 Strikers.

The appearance of Akane Hasegawa in Persona 5 Strikers

Akane is a young girl who has short dark brown hair that has a small red hair clip on the left side and dark brown eyes. Despite her appearance, she is actually graduating secondary school, indicating her age is around 14 or 15 years old. She wears a black school uniform with red details and she often wears a pink backpack on her left shoulder. As a Monarch, her original hair color is paler with red highlights, and has red lipstick. She wears a black mask with a red tear motif underneath her right eye. She wears an outfit resembling the protagonist's Metaverse outfit, consisting of a black ankle-length tailcoat, long red fingerless gloves, a black and red pleated plaid skirt, black thigh-high socks, and red boots with black laces and soles. Her Crown manifests as a large top hat with a red stripe and black star. If it's removed, she loses control of the Jail. During the boss battle she does not take a different form to battle the Phantom Thieves, but she can summon cognitive replicas of them. And that’s all you need to know about Akane Hasegawa to proceed further in the game.