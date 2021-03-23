Persona 5 Strikers: Who Is Ango Natsume? Learn All About This Character In This Guide

Persona 5 Strikers is an action role-playing game. The publisher of this game, Atlus, is continuously updating it with main quests, side quests, and various characters to make it interesting for its players. In this post, we are going to have a closer look at who is Ango Natsume, the complete details of Ango Natsume in Persona 5 Strikers and more.

Ango Natsume is a character in Persona 5 Strikers. His occupation in this game is a writer. In fact, He is a famous author from Sendai. When we speak of his appearance, he has chin-length light copper hair and a mole on the left side of his nose. He has thin eyebrows and narrow brown eyes. He wears a black suit with a purple tie and rimless rose-coloured glasses with a square narrow frame. In the upcoming section, we will look at the complete details of Ango Natsume in Persona 5 Strikers.

The complete details of Ango Natsume in Persona 5 Strikers

As a Monarch himself, Ango Natsume has light lavender skin, has a sharper chin, spiky blonde hair, and two large horns around his head. He is topless and only wears a pair of red shorts, which he hides behind a demon king outfit cardboard. If one pays attention, the "Demon King Outfit" stands completely still. The horns are also his crown. If they are broken, all desires he trapped within will be released.

In the beginning, Ango Natsume appears as a charismatic writer with a massive fanbase in Sendai. He's also quite flirtatious and even attempts to hit on Haru Okumura and give her a kiss on her hand, which she vehemently refuses. He's also quite arrogant around his work and would take a great deal in defending it, and gets annoyed when Ryuji Sakamoto and the protagonist tell that he is overstepping his boundaries with Haru. Ango Natsume is the author of the book Prince of Nightmares, an Isekai novel about an ordinary human teenager who is reincarnated as a demon king, with the hero challenging him being the main villain. The novel was so popular that it sold over 1 million copies all over Japan. And it also managed to win a literary award. In reality, the award was just a consolation from his publishers who wanted to exploit Ango to trick their customers. And his book is not especially popular out of his home of Sendai. In fact, the only reason for its popularity in Sendai is because he has stolen the desires of the public using his Jail, with the book actually being considered a dull and incoherent read to the rest of Japan.

Image source: Official Twitter page of Ango Natsume