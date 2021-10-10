PETA Asks Ubisoft To Replace Far Cry 6's Cockfighting Feature; Here's Why

Far Cry 6 has now been released and the gaming community is certainly loving the latest Ubisoft game. The gamers are certainly this game set on a fictional Caribbean island called Yara and also its exclusive game modes. But it seems that PETA is not enjoying the game and has now released an official statement against Far Cry 6’s cockfighting feature. PETA demands the game makers to replace the game mode with a minigame that “doesn’t glorify cruelty.” The gaming community has now picked up this news and are trying to find anything related to this issue related to PETA and Far Cry 6.

Have you met Far Cry’s latest and greatest hired hero, Chicharron? This bird BITES. Get to know this Fang for Hire as you team up in the fight for freedom. — Far Cry 6 (@FarCrygame) October 3, 2021

PETA on Far Cry 6's cockfighting feature

PETA Latino has now released an official statement against Far Cry 6’s cockfighting feature. The feature offers a Mortal Kombat style fight against battle roosters. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) Latino senior manager Alicia Aguayo issued a statement about the game and said that creating such a game mode is a far cry from real innovation,” Here is the full statement released on PETA.org official website. Apart from the official statement, here is also a full list of Far Cry 6 PC requirements that are required to be followed for the game to run seamlessly.

“Turning a horrific blood sport like cockfighting into a Mortal Kombat–style video game match is a far cry from real innovation, as today’s society is strongly opposed to forcing animals to fight to the death. Roosters used in cockfights are fitted with sharp spurs that tear through flesh and bone, causing agonizing and fatal injuries. PETA Latino urges Ubisoft to replace this reprehensible minigame with one that doesn’t glorify cruelty.”

Far Cry 6 PC requirements

Specs for 1080p, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 3 1200 – 3.1 GHZ or Intel i5-4460 – 3.2 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 460 – 4 GB or NVIDIA GTX 960 – 4 GB

RAM: 8 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Specs for 1080p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-7700 – 3.6 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX VEGA64 – 8 GB or NVIDIA GTX 1080 – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended)

Specs for 1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing Off

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600X – 3.8 GHZ or Intel i7-9700 – 3.6 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 5700XT – 8 GB or NVIDIA RTX 2070 SUPER – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Specs for 1440p, 60 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On

CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 5600X – 3.7 GHZ or Intel i5-10600 – 4.1 GHZ

GPU: AMD RX 6900XT – 16 BG or NVIDIA RTX 3070 – 8 GB

RAM: 16 GB (Dual-channel mode)

Storage: 60 GB HDD (SSD Recommended) + 37 GB for HD textures (optional)

Specs for 4K, 30 FPS, DirectX Raytracing On