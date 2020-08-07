PewDiePie Donates $100K To Red Cross Lebanon After Beirut Explosions

PewDiePie is no stranger to controversies. Earlier, the YouTuber with 106 million subscribers had received backlash on the internet for saying a racist slur while live streaming. There is a portion of the social media that is not particularly fond of the YouTuber thus keeping him under the microscopic view of many netizens who evidently do not wait to push backlash as soon as Felix (PewDiePie) makes any video or comment which could be subjectively considered offensive to some.

But this time around, the commentary/comedy/gaming YouTuber was under fire for his Spotify playlist. He addressed the situation in his latest video while also announcing that thee revenue earned from his YouTube live stream and community membership, which is $100K this month will be donated to Red Cross Lebanon following the tragic explosions which sent shockwaves across Beirut causing massive destruction and fatalities.

PewDiePie donates 100K to Lebanon

Felix recently uploaded a video titled 'I Got Cancelled Again..' and announced at the end of it that he will be donating $100K to Red Cross Lebanon which is currently working to provide medical services and assistance to the victims of the explosion in the Lebanese capital. PewDiePie also stated that the donations were scheduled to go to the Blue Ocean foundation but decided to give it to Red Cross Lebanon instead in the wake of the tragedy in Beirut. He revealed furthermore that the decision was taken after he first asked his community members on YouTube about it.

Each month, PewDiePie donates the revenue earned from live streams and community members to an NGO of his choice. He furthermore also shared a link for people to donate to the Red Cross Lebanon NGO and urged his viewers to donate. On the other hand, Felix addressed the semi-backlash he received after his Spotify playlist went viral on the internet.

One artist named Gupi posted a tweet writing that PewDiePie should not be listening to his music. The YouTube entertainer replied back confessing that he only listened to a few artists and does not particularly know or follow their work. Recently, PewDiePie live-streamed the game Ghost of Tsushima in parts that garnered millions of viewers.

