Phasmophobia Patch Notes For September 2021: Check Out The List Of Fixes In Latest Update

Phasmophobia has become one of the most popular investigative horror games released by Kinetic Games. Developers have added several tasks in the game to eliminate the ghost and proceed through the game. The developers also release a set of Phasmophobia patch notes regularly. The game is currently making it to the headlines because of the new Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes available online. So here are some major changes made to the game with Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes.

Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes

All the patch notes have been taken from Phasmophobia's official Steam page.

Phasmophobia Update Log for September 8 2021

Reduced the rate that temperature raises when the ghost is not in the room

Fixed a bug where you couldn't see the journal photos if your hard drive failed to save the photo as a .png file in your install folder

Fixed some performance issues when another player took a photo

Fixed a bug where the first photo in the journal could be blank if another player took the photo

Fixed a bug where the journal photos and photo names would sometimes be in the wrong order

Fixed a bug where some ghost sounds were not giving evidence for photos

Phasmophobia Update Log for September 7 2021

To help prevent trolling during hunts, you can no longer turn equipment items on or off unless they are held in your hand

Fixed a bug where the graphics settings were not applying until you joined a server

Fixed a bug where photos wouldn't always be added in multiplayer

Fixed a bug where the night vision wasn't always syncing between players

Fixed a bug where the camera night vision would sometimes turn off

Fixed a bug where the ghost would be a shadow too often during hunts

Fixed a bug where smudge sticks and candles could be accidentally lit by other players

Apart from this, developers also introduced a new feature called, the Spirit Box in the game. This device can be used to talk to ghosts and helps the players to get through difficult levels easily. This box can be used to get some clues about the items that are required to be found in the game.