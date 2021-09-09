Phasmophobia Patch Notes For September 2021: Check Out The List Of Fixes In Latest Update

Quick links:
Image: Kinetic Games/ twitter
Phasmophobia has become one of the most popular investigative horror games released by Kinetic Games. Developers have added several tasks in the game to eliminate the ghost and proceed through the game. The developers also release a set of Phasmophobia patch notes regularly. The game is currently making it to the headlines because of the new Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes available online. So here are some major changes made to the game with Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes. Read more
Apart from this, developers also introduced a new feature called, the Spirit Box in the game. This device can be used to talk to ghosts and helps the players to get through difficult levels easily. This box can be used to get some clues about the items that are required to be found in the game.