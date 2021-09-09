Last Updated:

Phasmophobia Patch Notes For September 2021: Check Out The List Of Fixes In Latest Update

Phasmophobia Patch Notes have been released and the users are curious to learn more about it. Here is a full list of all the changes brought into the game.

Phasmophobia

Phasmophobia has become one of the most popular investigative horror games released by Kinetic Games. Developers have added several tasks in the game to eliminate the ghost and proceed through the game. The developers also release a set of Phasmophobia patch notes regularly. The game is currently making it to the headlines because of the new Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes available online. So here are some major changes made to the game with Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes. Read more 

Phasmophobia Update 0.3.0.5 Patch Notes

  • All the patch notes have been taken from Phasmophobia's official Steam page.

Phasmophobia Update Log for September 8 2021

  • Reduced the rate that temperature raises when the ghost is not in the room
  • Fixed a bug where you couldn't see the journal photos if your hard drive failed to save the photo as a .png file in your install folder
  • Fixed some performance issues when another player took a photo
  • Fixed a bug where the first photo in the journal could be blank if another player took the photo
  • Fixed a bug where the journal photos and photo names would sometimes be in the wrong order
  • Fixed a bug where some ghost sounds were not giving evidence for photos

Phasmophobia Update Log for September 7 2021

  • To help prevent trolling during hunts, you can no longer turn equipment items on or off unless they are held in your hand
  • Fixed a bug where the graphics settings were not applying until you joined a server
  • Fixed a bug where photos wouldn't always be added in multiplayer
  • Fixed a bug where the night vision wasn't always syncing between players
  • Fixed a bug where the camera night vision would sometimes turn off
  • Fixed a bug where the ghost would be a shadow too often during hunts
  • Fixed a bug where smudge sticks and candles could be accidentally lit by other players

More about Phasmophobia

Apart from this, developers also introduced a new feature called, the Spirit Box in the game. This device can be used to talk to ghosts and helps the players to get through difficult levels easily. This box can be used to get some clues about the items that are required to be found in the game. 

  • Step 1: Find a Spirit Box by roaming around in the game. 
  • Step 2: Place the box in a room with the ghost
  • Step 3: then the players will be required to turn Off all the lights
  • Step 4: Then ask your questions to the ghost using the spirit box
  • It might take some tries but keep trying to communicate with the ghost. 
