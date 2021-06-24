Place Boomboxes In Fortnite: 4 Boombox Locations Explained

Fortnite Week 3 has begun with a welcome party for the aliens and the players need to place boomboxes in believer beach in order to complete a legendary quest. Placing two boomboxes would complete the quest and reward a player with 30,000XP. In order to complete one of the Fortnite challenges, a player has to find two out of four boombox locations in Believer Beach. Keep reading to place boomboxes in Fortnite and complete the quest.

Place Boomboxes in Believer Beach in Fortnite

The Fortnite Season 7 Cosmic Summer Event has begun and in order to complete a legendary quest, players need to place boomboxes in Fortnite, in Believer Beach. Once a player reaches the location, a lot of non-playable characters can be seen dancing, along with party-like decorations. However, there is no music. That is the story behind the quest. In order to fill the party with music, a player needs to place two boomboxes, out of the four available locations.

Location 1: one of the boombox locations is found in the northeastern region of Believer Beach. A player needs to find a large symbol in sand, which is situated right at the edge of the beach, right to the overwater bridge. The online of a blue boombox would be near the chairs and umbrellas on the beachside.

Location 2: in front of a picnic table on the ground, along with some radio equipment and a telescope, to the concert area at the centre of the town.

Location 3: another boombox can be found next to the gate entrance of the boardwalk, on the northern side of Believer Beach.

Location 4: in the southern region of the beach, another location can be found by bus. It is perhaps the calmest boombox locations of all.

A player can select two out of the four locations, without worrying about the rest. Keep in mind that other players and NPC enemies might thwart in between. The two in the centre of the map, near the concert area and boardwalk are closest to each other, and it might take less time to complete the quest. However, being centrally located, the area might invite some enemy attention.

IMAGE: EPIC GAMES