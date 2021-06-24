Place Boomboxes In Fortnite: 4 Boombox Locations Explained

Quick links:
Fortnite Week 3 has begun with a welcome party for the aliens and the players need to place boomboxes in believer beach in order to complete a legendary quest. Placing two boomboxes would complete the quest and reward a player with 30,000XP. In order to complete one of the Fortnite challenges, a player has to find two out of four boombox locations in Believer Beach. Keep reading to place boomboxes in Fortnite and complete the quest.
The Fortnite Season 7 Cosmic Summer Event has begun and in order to complete a legendary quest, players need to place boomboxes in Fortnite, in Believer Beach. Once a player reaches the location, a lot of non-playable characters can be seen dancing, along with party-like decorations. However, there is no music. That is the story behind the quest. In order to fill the party with music, a player needs to place two boomboxes, out of the four available locations.
A player can select two out of the four locations, without worrying about the rest. Keep in mind that other players and NPC enemies might thwart in between. The two in the centre of the map, near the concert area and boardwalk are closest to each other, and it might take less time to complete the quest. However, being centrally located, the area might invite some enemy attention.