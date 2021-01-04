Planet Coaster System Requirements: Know Everything Before You Download

Planet Coaster, a construction and management simulation video game, was released on November 17, 2016. This video game from developer Frontier Developments is available for Microsoft windows. So, before you start downloading the game through the Planet Coaster download link, read this article to know about the requirements.

In the Planet Coaster gameplay, players enter the world of the amusement industry. Each player is tasked with building different kinds of themed amusement park rides, especially roller-coasters. The player can share the attractions through "global village".

The planet coaster gameplay allows the player to choose their avatar and complete different tasks in different gameplay modes. If you are interested in playing this game, here are the Planet Coaster system requirements.

If you want to run the game on your device, the minimum requirements are -

OS: Windows 7 (SP1+) or Windows 8.1 or windows10 (64bit on;y)

Processor: Intel i5-2300 or AMD FX-4300

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GTX 560 (2GB) or AMD Radeon 7850 (2GB)

DirectX: Version 11

But, if you want to enjoy the premium experience, your device must come with the following Planet Coaster PC requirements-

OS: Windows 7 (SP1+) or Windows 8.1 or Windows 10 (64bit only)

Processor: Intel i7-4770/ or AMD FX-8350

Memory: 12 GB RAM

Graphics: nVidia GTX 980 (4GB) or AMD R9 380 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 11

For both cases, your device must come with 8GB of available space. It is because the Planet Coaster game size is 8GB.

The game is also supported on Mac OS X. Here are the planet coaster system requirements for Mac devices-

OS: 10.14 (Mojave) or advanced(64 bit only)

Processor: Intel Core i5 (4 cores)

Memory: 6 GB RAM

Graphics: AMD Radeon R9 M290 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 775M

For Mac devices, the minimum required storage space is 15 GB. Hence, always check your device's storage status and compare it with the Planet Coaster game size before you download the game.

How to download the game?

You can find the Planet Coaster download link in the Microsoft stores or on the Steam website. The game is easy to download, and you can install it by following the instructions.

Is Planet Coaster available on android?

Planet Coaster has been available for android and ios users as a mobile game since 2015 as a roller coaster tycoon game. You can download this game from the Google play store or apps store. The minimum configuration is android 7.1 and above.