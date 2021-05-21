Play Pokemon Go Without Walking: Here's How You Can Play The Game Without Moving

Quick links:
IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER
Pokemon Go has certainly been one of the most successful games released by Niantic. The game involves players to move around in the real world and catch their favorite Pokemons through their Pokemon Go apps. But recently, the players have been asking some questions like how to play Pokemon Go without walking. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about Pokemon Go steps without walking. Read more to know how to get Pokemon Go steps without walking?
The players have recently been asking about how to play Pokemon Go without walking. There is certainly a way to do this, but the makers might just detect it and ban your account for doing the same. If you want to play Pokemon Go without walking, then you will need to add a couple of applications to your device. One popular application is called Fake GPS Go, which can help the players get to different locations without moving a bit. To help the players, here are steps that can show you how to play Pokemon Go without walking. Read more about Pokemon Go
The makers of Pokemon Go have recently confirmed that they will be releasing the June Community Day featuring the popular Dragon-type Pokemon, Gible. This event is planned to start from Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. and it will go on till 5 p.m. local time. This was confirmed by Niantic on Thursday. They also mentioned that the Gible Community Day helps the players catch the rare Land Shark Pokémon but also get the opportunity to catch the Dragon/Ground-type in its Shiny form which can be extremely rare.