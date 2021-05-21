Play Pokemon Go Without Walking: Here's How You Can Play The Game Without Moving

Pokemon Go has certainly been one of the most successful games released by Niantic. The game involves players to move around in the real world and catch their favorite Pokemons through their Pokemon Go apps. But recently, the players have been asking some questions like how to play Pokemon Go without walking. To help these players, we have managed to gather some information about Pokemon Go steps without walking. Read more to know how to get Pokemon Go steps without walking?

Pokemon Go without walking

The players have recently been asking about how to play Pokemon Go without walking. There is certainly a way to do this, but the makers might just detect it and ban your account for doing the same. If you want to play Pokemon Go without walking, then you will need to add a couple of applications to your device. One popular application is called Fake GPS Go, which can help the players get to different locations without moving a bit. To help the players, here are steps that can show you how to play Pokemon Go without walking. Read more about Pokemon Go

Step 1: First the users will need to enable the Developer Mode on their device mobile from Settings.

Step 2: Then they need to install the Fake GPS GO location spoofer app.

Step 3: This can be easily downloaded from the Google Play Store.

Step 4: Open the application and try to look for the option, ‘Enable Mock Locations’.

Step 5: Tap on ‘Enable Mock Locations’ option.

Step 6: Then choose ‘Select Mock Location App’ option

Step 7: Then you will need to choose the Fake GPS Free option.

Step 8: Then press the back button and open the Fake GPS free app.

Step 10: Put in or just point out the location you would like to go in the game

Step 11: Hit the ‘Play’ button.

Step 12: Open your pokemon Go app and play the game from your desired location.

Keep in mind that your account could be banned for using such techniques.

More about Pokemon Go

The makers of Pokemon Go have recently confirmed that they will be releasing the June Community Day featuring the popular Dragon-type Pokemon, Gible. This event is planned to start from Sunday, June 6, 11 a.m. and it will go on till 5 p.m. local time. This was confirmed by Niantic on Thursday. They also mentioned that the Gible Community Day helps the players catch the rare Land Shark Pokémon but also get the opportunity to catch the Dragon/Ground-type in its Shiny form which can be extremely rare.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO TWITTER