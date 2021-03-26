Playing Fortnite Wagers Might Be The Reason Your Account Can Get Banned: Learn More

Fortnite wagers are an unofficial tournament that has been created by some developers online. Currently, Fortnite Wagers has been one of the most trending topics amongst the gaming community. So to help out our viewers, we have managed to gather all the information we could about the same. Read more to know about Fortnite Wagers.

Fortnite wagers not supported by Epic Games

It seems that the makers of Fortnite are not keen on letting their players play Fortnite Wagers because of players under the legal gambling age. This was confirmed after a popular streamer named Clix revealed that Fortnite themselves sent him a personal message to stop playing this game mode. He was warned that if he does not follow their rules, they might just ban his account from the game. The steamer also shared a post about the same on his Twitter handle that said, “Won't be playing or having anything to do with wagers anymore, just got personally messaged by epic and was told to stop or will result in a ban. Recommend others to stop as well, tweeting this so people are aware.’ Not a lot of streams might be happy to see this as it removes a great way to keep their audiences engrossed in their game. Apart from this, we have also managed to gather some information about the latest weekly challenges and the season released by makers. Read more

Fortnite Season 6 Week 2 challenges

Craft a Mechanical Bow, a Mechanical Explosive Bow, and a Mechanical Shockwave Bow

Tame a Boar

Deal damage with Mechanical weapons

Deal explosive damage to opponents

Ride different ziplines

Obtain literature samples from Pleasant Park, Lazy Lake, or Retail Row

Get a headshot with a bow

More about Fortnite

The makers have now released a new trailer for the new season of their game. It involves the players to help Agent Jones to free the zero point that has contained the island. This post has taken a toll on all the technological advancements in the game and has brought the games back to the old times when everyone had to make weapons and items to take care of themselves. The makers have also confirmed that they will be releasing the Batmanskin to the game which also happens to be another Fortnite Season 6 leak that everyone is talking about. According to the media portal called Combicbook, Fortnite Season 6 will have a number of different skin mockups related to the game.

