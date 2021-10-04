PlayStation 5 Developers Could Make The Touryst, Their First 8k 60FPS Game: Here's How

The next-generation consoles from Xbox and PS5 have been released and the main upgrade added to both the consoles include the ability to display UHD 8K resolution image. But the main problem with this upgrade includes the lack of games that support 8K resolution. But recent updates from the gaming community confirms that the 2019 action-adventure puzzle game, The Touryst is the first game 8K 60 FPS console game but the feature is currently unavailable on PS5. Read more to know more about the first 8k video game for PS5.

The Touryst could be the 1st PS5 game to support 8K 60 FPS resolution

Sony is yet to activate the 8K resolution feature on their PS5 which means that The Touryst can not be played on 8K 60 FPS resolution as of now. But the developers could activate this feature by simply releasing a system update. Makers have not activated their console’s 8K resolution feature yet and it could be because of the lack of games with compatibility for such high-definition images. But The Touryst has an option to deliver a 7680×420 or 8K resolution render but the system automatically downsizes it to a 4K image currently.

Achieving an 8K resolution without using any features like temporal super-sampling, checker boarding, DLSS-like upscaling and more is certainly very impressive. Sony cloud release this system update. A popular developer, Shin’en also named that the game’s 8K feature could be used only after Sony releases this system update. There is a possibility that the Japanese game developers could expand their playlist before releasing this update. No official statements have been made about any upcoming updates from Sony.

More about Sony

Apart from this, Sony is also working on releasing 2 new titles from their well-renowned Santa Monica Studios. Their Horizon Forbidden West and God Of War Ragnarock are all set to release in 2022. Sony was supposed to release Horizon before 201 ends but the release was postponed due to several reasons including production issues due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. But the makers have already released gameplay trailers for both the game and the community is certainly excited for them to launch in 2022.