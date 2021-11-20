PlayStation Black Friday Deals are now live: Check discounts on games here

Quick links:
After retailers launched Black Friday 2021 deals, PlayStation by Sony has joined the holiday season sale. The PlayStation Black Friday sale is offering about 400 games at discount. The list of games on discount includes popular titles such as FIFA 22, Spider-Man: Miles and Morales, Returnal and many more. Apart from the games, Sony has slashed the prices of PlayStation Plus subscriptions by 33%.
While the PlayStation Black Friday deals are exciting for fans, they are short-lived as the sale will end on November 29, 2021. As a part of the ongoing sale, Sony has listed titles like Far Cry 6, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War and Hitman 3 at great prices. PlayStation 4 titles such as Minecraft, Dreams, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood are available at a whopping 50% discount on their physical copies. Digital copies of the games can also be purchased via the PlayStation Store.
Besides the games, the PlayStation Plus subscription's price has also been cut down to Rs. 1,999 (33% discount). It is a monthly paid service that is available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users. The subscription lets players play online with other players in real-time. Subscribers also get access to new (previously launched) games every month for a limited amount of time. PlayStation Plus members also get discounts on the PlayStation store, along with 100GB of complimentary cloud storage.