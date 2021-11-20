PlayStation Black Friday Deals are now live: Check discounts on games here

After retailers launched Black Friday 2021 deals, PlayStation by Sony has joined the holiday season sale. The PlayStation Black Friday sale is offering about 400 games at discount. The list of games on discount includes popular titles such as FIFA 22, Spider-Man: Miles and Morales, Returnal and many more. Apart from the games, Sony has slashed the prices of PlayStation Plus subscriptions by 33%.

While the PlayStation Black Friday deals are exciting for fans, they are short-lived as the sale will end on November 29, 2021. As a part of the ongoing sale, Sony has listed titles like Far Cry 6, Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War and Hitman 3 at great prices. PlayStation 4 titles such as Minecraft, Dreams, Until Dawn: Rush of Blood are available at a whopping 50% discount on their physical copies. Digital copies of the games can also be purchased via the PlayStation Store.

PlayStation Black Friday deals

PS5 Black Friday Deals

Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales Ultimate Edition - PS5 is available at $49.99, down from $69.99

Ghost of Tsushima DIrector's Cut is available at $49.99, down from $69.99

Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart for PS5 is available at $49.99, down from $69.99

DualSens Wireless Controller + NBA 2K21 Jumpstart Bundle is available at $54.99, down from $69.99

PS4 Black Friday Deals

Marvel's Spider-Man: Game of The Year Edition - PS4 is available at $19.99, down from $39.99

The Last of Us Part II is available at $19.99, down from $39.99

Minecraft - Started Collection for PS4 is available at $15.00, down from $29.99

God of War for PS4 is available at $9.99, down from $19.99

Besides the games, the PlayStation Plus subscription's price has also been cut down to Rs. 1,999 (33% discount). It is a monthly paid service that is available for both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 users. The subscription lets players play online with other players in real-time. Subscribers also get access to new (previously launched) games every month for a limited amount of time. PlayStation Plus members also get discounts on the PlayStation store, along with 100GB of complimentary cloud storage.

Image: SONY