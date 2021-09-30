Last Updated:

PlayStation Blockbuster Games Sale Goes Live: List Of PS5 & PS4 Game Deals

PlayStation Blockbuster Games sale is live and the players are curious to learn more about it. Here is a list of all PS5 and PS4 games with the discounted price

PlayStation

Sony has been on the top of their game to help their players with a new range of games for both PS4 and PS5. Recent updates from the Japanese game developers confirm that the PlayStation Blockbuster Games sale is currently live and the players can get some of the biggest discounts for top games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Little Nightmares 2, Returnal, Cyberpunk 2077 and many more. Because of the high trend around the PlayStation Blockbuster Games sale, here is a full list of games with discount offers. Read more 

PlayStation Blockbuster Games sale list

PS5 games on Sale: 

  • Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 4,549 
  • Disco Elysium The Final Cut for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 2,664 
  • Doom Eternal for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,599
  • Little Nightmares 2 for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,339 
  • Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,049 
  • Outriders for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 2,399
  • Returnal: Rs. 3,749 
  • Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 2,599
  • Subnautica: Below Zero for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,499
  • Tribes of Midgard for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,231 

PS4 games on Sale

  • Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown: Rs. 559 
  • Assassin's Creed 3: Remastered: Rs. 874 
  • Assassin's Creed 4: Black Flag: Rs. 449 
  • Assassin's Creed Odyssey: Rs. 999 
  • Assassin's Creed: Rogue Remastered: Rs. 449 
  • Assassin's Creed Triple Pack (Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate): Rs. 1,199 
  • Batman: Return to Arkham: Rs. 899 
  • Battlefield 5: Rs. 374 
  • Bloodborne Game of the Year Edition: Rs. 1,124
  • Call of Duty Black Ops 4: Rs. 1,119
  • Call of Duty Modern Warfare (2019): Rs. 1,999 
  • Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled Nitros Oxide Edition: Rs. 1,599 
  • Cuphead: Rs. 1,248 
  • Cyberpunk 2077: Rs. 2,099
  • Days Gone Digital Deluxe Edition: Rs. 1,799 
  • Dishonored Definitive Edition: Rs. 749 
  • Dishonored Death of the Outsider: Rs. 999 
  • Dreams: Rs. 999 
  • Farming Simulator 19: Rs. 999 
  • Green Hell: Rs. 1,664 
  • Hunt: Showdown Gold Edition: Rs. 2,039 
  • Knockout City: Rs. 749 
  • Middle Earth: Shadow of War: Rs. 511 
  • Need for Speed Heat Deluxe Edition: Rs. 1,124 
  • Nioh: Rs. 749 
  • Rayman Legends: Rs. 374 
  • Resident Evil 3: Rs. 1,154 
  • Shenmue 3: Rs. 399 
  • South Park: The Fractured But Whole: Rs. 1,649 
  • Star Wars Squadrons: Rs. 999 
  • The Last of Us Part 2: Rs. 1,624 
  • Titanfall 2 Ultimate Edition: Rs. 599
