PlayStation Blockbuster Games Sale Goes Live: List Of PS5 & PS4 Game Deals

Sony has been on the top of their game to help their players with a new range of games for both PS4 and PS5. Recent updates from the Japanese game developers confirm that the PlayStation Blockbuster Games sale is currently live and the players can get some of the biggest discounts for top games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Little Nightmares 2, Returnal, Cyberpunk 2077 and many more. Because of the high trend around the PlayStation Blockbuster Games sale, here is a full list of games with discount offers. Read more

PlayStation Blockbuster Games sale list

PS5 games on Sale:

Assassin's Creed Valhalla Gold Edition for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 4,549

Disco Elysium The Final Cut for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 2,664

Doom Eternal for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,599

Little Nightmares 2 for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,339

Mortal Kombat 11 for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,049

Outriders for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 2,399

Returnal: Rs. 3,749

Sackboy: A Big Adventure for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 2,599

Subnautica: Below Zero for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,499

Tribes of Midgard for PS4 + PS5: Rs. 1,231

PS4 games on Sale