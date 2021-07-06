PlayStation Now Games For July: Read Dead Redemption 2, God Of War, Nioh 2 And More

PlayStation Now is another gaming subscription that has been started by Sony. This subscription focuses mainly on gaming. This helps players to gather a great collection of amazing games to play on PS4. This subscription also helps players to enjoy and stream their PS 2,3,4 games on newer generation consoles. Currently, makers have managed to release some of the most iconic games as a part of PlayStation Now for July. There are a total of seven different games that have been launched as a part of PlayStation Now Games. Here is also a list of all these games that have been released for Playstation Now.

PlayStation Now Free Games

A Western saga, hard-boiled detective adventure, paranormal samurai quest, and more join the PlayStation Now library in July: https://t.co/42IfJTQ1ox pic.twitter.com/8lxO6ak7nM — PlayStation (@PlayStation) July 5, 2021

God Of War: This is is arguably the best game that has been released by Sony Interactive Entertainment to date. The game is known for its intense storyline where a father and his son are on a journey to avenge his wife. Adding this game as a part of the PlayStation Now Games list is certainly a great step taken by the gamers.

Red Dead Redemption 2: This is also a great release that has been developed by Rockstar Games. The game is set in 1899 and is based on a fictional story created by the developers. The game is known for its realistic graphics and is totally a must-play game.

Nioh 2: This game was one of the most recent releases by the known developers’ Sony Interactive Entertainment worldwide. The game was initially released for PlayStation 4 but was later remastered to bring in new updates for the next generation consols. The game requires the players to create their own character and progress through the game’s story with the same.

Moving Out: This is a popular game that has been created with combined efforts from Swedish studio, DevM Games and Australian developer, SMG Studio. The game was released in 2020 and it requires the players to take up the role of movers in the game. This is another latest game that has been added to the PlayStation Now free games list.

Judgement: This game is a part of the popular Yakuza gaming series that has been created as a spin-off of the original series. The game was initially released in 2018 for older versions of the consoles. In April 2021 the makers decided to work on their game again and release a remastered version of the game for next-generation consoles. The game narrates the story of the lawyer-turned-detective, Takayuki Yagami.

Olympic Games 2020: This is an official game that was released for Olympic Games Tokyo 2020. The game was released and developed by Sega and it brings in around 80 national teams and 18 events from the event. The game could be trending as it was released in 2021 worldwide because the actual Olympic Games Tokyo 2020 were pushed ahead due to COVID-19.