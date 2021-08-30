PlayStation Plus Free Games For September 2021 Leaked, Check Out Full List Here

PlayStation Plus offers free games to its subscribers every month. The list for August 2021 contained three big titles like Hunter's Arena: Legends, Plants vs Zombies: Battle for Neighborville and Tennis World Tour 2. That being said, the list of PlayStation Plus free games, that was supposed to be launched in September 2021, has leaked ahead of the official announcement. Keep reading to know more about the leaked list of PlayStation Plus free games, September 2021.

List of PlayStation Plus Free Games for September 2021

September's list for PlayStation Plus free games have been leaked by a French forum called Dealabs, which is known for providing exclusive information regarding PS Plus Free Games in the past. The site has revealed the titles that might come to might be available as free games on PlayStation Plus in a few days and claims that the leak has been verified by moderators. The list of titles, as reported by the French forum is given below:

Predator Hunting Grounds

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Hitman 2

The games might launch in first week of September

Based on previous launch dates, Sony might announce the new set of PlayStation Plus free games in a couple of days. The titles are expected to be available for download from September 7, 2021, to October 5, 2021. Previously, the lineup of free games was leaked in the month of July and contained a list of games that were about to be launched in August 2021. However, it was the PlayStation website that unknowingly revealed the names ahead of the official announcement date. It was these games only that were launched later.

Since this is not an official announcement, neither has the list of free games for PlayStation Plus has been revealed by PlayStation's website, the titles that will be revealed on the official date of launch might differ from the ones mentioned above. At the beginning of the month, reports suggested that the number of PlayStation Plus subscribers has felt down. Since the Japan-based gaming giant has acquired Crunchyroll in the recent past, they might launch a new and improved PS Plus subscription in near future. However, this remains to be a rumour and no official information is available about the same.