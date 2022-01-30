PlayStation Plus gets three free games in February, 2022: Check titles here

PlayStation Plus free games for the month of February have been revealed. While these games were leaked prior to confirmation, the blog post published by PlayStation on January 26, 2022, confirmed them. For the coming month, PlayStation Plus subscribers will have access to three games, including UFC 4, Planet Coaster, Console Edition and Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. Keep reading to know more about these games.

PlayStation says that all three games will be available from February 1, 2022. Previously, PlayStation Plus subscribers have got free games such as Dirt 5, Persona 5 Strikers and Deep Rock Galactic. Among the games include Dirt 5 for PS4/PS5. It is a racing video game, developed and published by Codemasters Cheshire. The second game was Persona 5 Strikers. It is an action role-playing game that was developed by Omega Force & P-Studio and was published by Sega. Lastly, the third free game for the month of January 2022 was Deep Rock Galactic.

Sony PS+ Free Games February announced

As mentioned in the official blog post, PS+ subscribers will be getting UFC 4 by EA Sports. The game will be available for PS+ subscribers on PS4. UFC 4 is a relatively new game, launched in August 2020. It has been developed by EA Originals and EA Vancouver and published by EA Originals and EA Sports. As the name suggests, it is a mixed martial art fighting video game wherein players fight in the centre of the UFC ring as their characters in the game. The next game is Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon keep: A Wonderlands One-shot Adventure. It will also be released for PS4. The game was released on November 9, 2021. It is developed by Stray Kite Studios and Gearbox Software and published by 2K Games.

The third and the last game coming to PlayStation Plus is Planet Coaster: Console Edition. The game was published back in November 2016 by Frontier Developments plc and was developed by the same studio. This time around, the game will be available for PS5. The official blog post also notes that these games can be downloaded from the PlayStation Store until Monday, February 28, 2022. Stay tuned for more updates related to PlayStation Plus free games and other tech news.