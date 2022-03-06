PlayStation Plus Subscriber Warns Other Users Of Downloading 'Ghost Of Tsushima: Legends'

Every month, PlayStation provides free games to the subscribers of the PS Plus service. This time around, PS Plus announced four games for the subscribers, which included a bonus game - Ghost of Tsushima: Legends. However, players are taking to social media platforms like Reddit to warn other users regarding an issue with the bonus game. Keep reading to know more about the PS Plus service issue.

A Reddit user, who goes by the name u/Ehrand, wrote in a post that "After redeeming the PS5 version of the 'trial' of Legends, I noticed that the upgrade to the DC version of the game is now unavailable because I own the Ghost DC trial tracker... Also, the PS5 upgrade is now completely gone from the store for me." Adding to it, the user said that "now, the only option is to buy the PS4 or PS5 version at full price. I'm hoping this is just a store bug for now and it will resolve itself but I fear this will not be the case."

To sum up, adding the Legends PS+ game will disable players' option to upgrade their base version of Ghost of Tsushima to the Director's Cut and only leaves players with the option of buying the full game. However, the user also highlights that upon contacting PlayStation Support, the issue was resolved. From what it looks like, this is an error and can be fixed by the service provider.

PlayStation Plus free games for March

Ark: Survival Evolved (PS4) : Designed by Kayd Hendricks and composed by Gareth Coker, Ark Survival Evolved was released in June 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and more platforms.

: Designed by Kayd Hendricks and composed by Gareth Coker, Ark Survival Evolved was released in June 2015 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch and more platforms. Ghostrunner (PS5) : The game was developed by One More Level, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks among other developers.

: The game was developed by One More Level, 3D Realms and Slipgate Ironworks among other developers. Team Sonic Racing (PS4) : The game was developed by Sumo Digital and Hardlight and released in May 2019 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Amazon Luna.

: The game was developed by Sumo Digital and Hardlight and released in May 2019 for PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows and Amazon Luna. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends (PS4 & PS5): Developed by Sucker Punch Productions and published by Sony Interactive Entertainment, Ghost of Tsushima: Legends was released for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 in October 2020. It is a bonus PlayStation Plus game for the month of March.

Image: PLAYSTATION