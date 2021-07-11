PlayStation Plus Subscribers To Get 24 Free Games Like God Of War, A Plague Tale And More

PlayStation Plus is an online subscription started by Sony for its players. The subscription allows players to access the online gaming world and also offers them a huge variety of games to play at no additional cost. The main concept of the PlayStation Plus subscription is to provide the players with new games consistently. Thus each month, around 3 new games get released for the PS Plus subscribers. But this time, the collection has been increased drastically. Read more to know about the PS Plus free games.

PlayStation Plus subscribers to get these 24 free games for July

The makers have now released a total of 24 new games for all the players with a PlayStation Plus subscription. These games have been released to improve Sony’s game playlist and the players are certainly loving it. This collection mostly includes the new PS5 games and these games cannot be accessed by PS4 users. Seeing such a thing is common now as Sony wanted its players to upgrade to their next-generation console, PS5. Only 4 games have been released for the previous generation console users. Apart from this, here is also a list of all the PS Plus free games for players for July 2021.

God of War

Persona 5

Monster Hunter World

Uncharted 4: A Thief's End

Final Fantasy 15

Resident Evil 7

Days Gone

Batman: Arkham Knight

A Plague Tale Innocence

Fallout 4

The Last Guardian

Detroit Become Human

Until Dawn

Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown Edition

Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy

Bloodborne

Call of Duty: Black Ops 4

Infamous Second Son

The Last of Us Remastered

Ratchet & Clank

WWE 2K Battlegrounds

Mortal Kombat X

Battlefield 1

Call of Duty: Black Ops III

Currently, Sony has been working towards fulfilling the demand for their next-generation consoles. There has been a shortage of PS5 and this is mostly because of the COVID-19 outbreak. Because of the shortage of these consoles, Xbox Series X and S sales had gone up initially but soon those consoles also went out of stock. It is now said that Sony will release another set of PS5 pre-registration on July 12. Keep an eye out for any updates on the PS5 restock by following Sony’s social media handles.