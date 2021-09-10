PlayStation Showcase 2021: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 & More; Check List Of Games Announced

While Sony was absent from other gaming events the whole year, they held the PlayStation Showcase event in full zeal. The company has announced a lineup of big names at the event, including both first-party and third-party titles. The PlayStation Showcase was scheduled for September 9, 2021.
On the official website, PlayStation also released a blog informing viewers about what to expect from what event. Given below is a list of games that were featured in Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021.
PlayStation Showcase 2021: list of games announced at the event
- Project Eve: With fancy hack-n-slash style gameplay, the Project Eve trailer took viewers by surprise. The game has been announced for PS5, as announced by developer Shift-Up. Although, there is no release date yet.
- Knights of the Old Republic Remake: The game will be remade for PS5
- Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: The game is being developed by Gearbox Software and will be released in March 2022
- Forspoken: The game will come out in Spring 2022
- Rainbow Six Extraction: Developed by Ubisoft, the game will be released in January 2022.
- Alan Wake Remaster: The game is being launched for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 5, 2021. The original game is more than a decade old and was launched in 2010.
- GTA V Expanded and Enhanced Edition/GTA Online: The game will come out on November 21, 2021, but not much is known about the game. The trailer mentions enhanced gameplay and seamless character switching.
- Ghostwirw Tokyo: The action and horror game will be released for Windows and PlayStation 5 next year.
- Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy: The game is coming out on October 26, 2021, and is being co-developed by Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix.
- Vampire The Masquerade: Blood Hunt: Originally launched in July 2021, the game will come to PlayStation 5 later this year.
- Deathloop: The game is cutting out on September 14, 2021, on PlayStation 5.
- Kid A Mnesia Exhibition: The game is coming to PlayStation 5 in November 2021.
- Tchia: The game will come out for PS4, PS5 and P in 2022.
- Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC and PS5: It will be launched in 2022.
- Marvel’s Wolverine: The game was announced at PlayStation Showcase 2021 and is in development for PlayStation 5.
- Gran Turismo 7: The game will be released in March 2022.
- Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: The game will come out in 2023.
- God of War Ragnarok: The game will be released for PS5 sometime next year.