PlayStation Showcase 2021: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 & More; Check List Of Games Announced

Find the list of games announced at PlayStation Showcase 2021 and their release dates inside. Some of the most exciting games of all time are coming out soon.

PlayStation Showcase 2021: list of games announced at the event

While Sony was absent from other gaming events the whole year, they held the PlayStation Showcase event in full zeal. The company has announced a lineup of big names at the event, including both first-party and third-party titles. The PlayStation Showcase was scheduled for September 9, 2021.

On the official website, PlayStation also released a blog informing viewers about what to expect from what event. Given below is a list of games that were featured in Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021. 

PlayStation Showcase 2021: list of games announced at the event 

  • Project Eve: With fancy hack-n-slash style gameplay, the Project Eve trailer took viewers by surprise. The game has been announced for PS5, as announced by developer Shift-Up. Although, there is no release date yet. 
  • Knights of the Old Republic Remake: The game will be remade for PS5
  • Tiny Tina's Wonderlands: The game is being developed by Gearbox Software and will be released in March 2022
  • Forspoken: The game will come out in Spring 2022
  • Rainbow Six Extraction: Developed by Ubisoft, the game will be released in January 2022.
  • Alan Wake Remaster: The game is being launched for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 on October 5, 2021. The original game is more than a decade old and was launched in 2010. 
  • GTA V Expanded and Enhanced Edition/GTA Online: The game will come out on November 21, 2021, but not much is known about the game. The trailer mentions enhanced gameplay and seamless character switching. 
  • Ghostwirw Tokyo: The action and horror game will be released for Windows and PlayStation 5 next year. 
  • Marvel's Guardian of the Galaxy: The game is coming out on October 26, 2021, and is being co-developed by Eidos-Montreal and Square Enix. 
  • Vampire The Masquerade: Blood Hunt: Originally launched in July 2021, the game will come to PlayStation 5 later this year. 
  • Deathloop: The game is cutting out on September 14, 2021, on PlayStation 5. 
  • Kid A Mnesia Exhibition: The game is coming to PlayStation 5 in November 2021. 
  • Tchia: The game will come out for PS4, PS5 and P in 2022. 
  • Uncharted Legacy of Thieves Collection for PC and PS5: It will be launched in 2022.
  • Marvel’s Wolverine: The game was announced at PlayStation Showcase 2021 and is in development for PlayStation 5.
  • Gran Turismo 7: The game will be released in March 2022. 
  • Marvel’s Spider-Man 2: The game will come out in 2023.
  • God of War Ragnarok: The game will be released for PS5 sometime next year. 
