PlayStation Showcase 2021: Marvel's Spider-Man 2 & More; Check List Of Games Announced

While Sony was absent from other gaming events the whole year, they held the PlayStation Showcase event in full zeal. The company has announced a lineup of big names at the event, including both first-party and third-party titles. The PlayStation Showcase was scheduled for September 9, 2021.

On the official website, PlayStation also released a blog informing viewers about what to expect from what event. Given below is a list of games that were featured in Sony's PlayStation Showcase 2021.

PlayStation Showcase 2021: list of games announced at the event