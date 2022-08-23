PlayStation VR2 To Launch In Early 2023, Says Sony; Check Features And More

The PlayStation VR2 headset will be released in early 2023, Sony PlayStation UK has confirmed via its official Twitter handle. Readers should consider this as an estimated time period as early 2023 could mean that the company can launch it within a time period of six months, from January to June 2022. Over the past few months, the company has been releasing information about the Sony PSVR2.

Sony PlayStation VR2's new features

See-Through View

One of the most innovative features coming to the Sony PlayStation VR2 is the See-Through View. As mentioned by the company in its blog post, users will be able to see their surroundings while wearing the headset. The feature could come in handy, especially if users want to check their surroundings without taking the headset off. It is a result of embedded front cameras on the Sony PS VR2. Users can press the function button on the headset to toggle the See-Through View on or off.

PlayStation VR2 broadcast mode

Further, users can customise their play area with the help of the PS VR2 controllers and embedded cameras. To enable this feature, the cameras scan the room and the PS VR2 Sense controllers allow users to expand and set the play area. Once the play area is set up, users will get a warning if they cross the area boundary while playing a game.

VR Mode and Cinematic Mode

Other features revealed by Sony are the VR Mode and the Cinematic Mode. In VR Mode, players can enjoy VR game content in a 360 view in a virtual environment. Content will be displayed in 4000 x 2040 HDR video format (2000 x 2040 per eye) with a 90Hz/120Hz frame rate. In Cinematic Mode, players can view the PS5 system and UI and all non-VR game and media content on a virtual cinema screen. Content in Cinematic Mode will be displayed in 1920×1080 HDR video format with 24/60Hz and also 120Hz frame rates.

PlayStation VR 2 will come with over 20 first-party and third-party titles at the time of launch. The information comes from Sony's official investor presentation. Apparently, the company is betting a lot on its upcoming virtual reality headset. The presentation mentions that the new PS VR 2 will come with a new controller with a great ergonomic design, haptic feedback and adaptive triggers. The headset will feature enhanced resolution and tracking.