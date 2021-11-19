Last Updated:

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond And Shining Pearl: List Of All The Pokemons In The Games

Since Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are two different games, players will first need to decide which game do they wish to purchase.

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl: List of all Pokemon in the games

In the latest gaming news, the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl release date for Nintendo Switch is November 19, 2021. Additionally, there is a two-part release event that will reveal both games. The Pokemon Brilliant Diamond event will be conducted from November 16 to November 18. The Pokemon Shining Pearl event will be conducted from November 18 to November 21.  During the event, eggs will hatch at a decreased distance. 

On the official website of the game, the company says "Experience the nostalgia of the Pokémon Diamond™ and Pokémon Pearl™ games in an adventure reborn on Nintendo Switch™ systems. The original story has been faithfully reproduced, and these remakes include easy-to-understand, player-friendly conveniences of the modern Pokémon series, plus up-close-and-personal Pokémon battle scenes."

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl game size

Since Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Pokemon Shining Pearl are two different games, players will first need to decide which game do they wish to purchase and play. The games come as successors to the original Pokemon Diamond and Pearl series. For those who are wondering about the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl game size, both of them have a file size of 6.7GB for the Nintendo Switch. 

As far as the Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl prices are concerned, both the games are priced at $59.99 on the official Nintendo Store. There are three supported modes with both games. The first one is TV mode, followed by tablet mode and handheld console mode. The list of supported languages in the game include Japanese, French, German, Italian, Spanish, Korean, Chinese and English. 

All pokemon in Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond exclusive pokemons 

  • Caterpie
  • Metapod
  • Butterfree
  • Ekans 
  • Arbok
  • Growlithe
  • Arcanine 
  •  Seel
  • Dewgong
  • Scyther
  • Electabuzz
  • Murkrow
  • Gligar
  • Scizor
  • Elekid
  • Raikou
  • Entei
  • Suicune
  • Larvitar
  • Pupitar
  • Tyranitar
  • Ho-Oh
  • Seedot
  • Nuzleaf
  • Shiftry
  • Mawile
  • Zangoose
  • Solrock
  • Kecleon
  • Cranidos
  • Rampardos
  • Honchkrow
  • Stunky
  • Skuntank
  • Electivire
  • Gliscor
  • Dialga

Pokemon Shining Pearl exclusive pokemons 

  • Weedle
  • Kakuna
  • Beedrill
  • Sandshrew
  • Sandslash
  • Vulpix
  • Ninetales
  • Slowpoke
  • Slowbro
  • Magmar
  • Pinsir
  • Articuno
  • Zapdos
  • Moltres
  • Slowking
  • Misdreavus
  • Teddiursa
  • Ursaring
  • Stantler
  • Magby
  • Lugia
  • Lotad
  • Lombre
  • Ludicolo
  • Sableye
  • Seviper
  • Lunatone
  • Bagon
  • Shelgon
  • Salamence
  • Shieldon
  • Bastiodon
  • Mismagius
  • Glameow
  • Purugly
  • Palkia
