Pokemon Diamond and Pearl gets new update for Nintendo Switch: Read patch notes here

Pokemon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl has received a new update on Nintendo Switch. The update brings the game's version to 1.2.0. So far, most of the updates in the game have focussed on fixing bugs. The new update brings a few new features as well. Read along to find out more about the new update through its official patch notes. The patch notes of the update are given on Nintendo Switch's official support website.

The website notes that players should have approximately 3GB of memory available on their Switch console. The website says that this update must be applied in order to use the game's internet-related features. The update will download and install automatically if the system is connected to the internet and the Auto-Update Software setting is enabled. All players must be using the same version of the software to participate in Local Wireless Communication. Find the Pokemon Diamond and pearl version 1.2.0 patch notes given below.

Pokemon Diamond and Pearl patch notes

Union Room functions have been extended. The maximum number of players that a user can play with via local or internet communication in Union Rooms has been increased to eight. Also, by selecting Greeting or Capsule Decorations, players can show each other their Trainer Cards or Capsule Decorations.

Additional Colosseum battle feature has been added. Enter the Colosseum on the 2nd floor of a Pokémon Center to battle with other players using custom rulesets. In the Colosseum, players can set rules, such as the number of Pokémon to send into battle as well as their levels, and play Single Battles, Double Battles, or Multi Battles via local or internet communication.

Pokémon Trading and Battles Some Pokémon acquired via unintended methods or illicit modification now cannot be used in Link Trades or Link Battles.

Fixed some issues for more pleasant gameplay.

In related news, the Pokemon Go Tour is about to celebrate its second edition of the global event in India soon. A celebration of all things Johto, the event will last for one day and provide Trainers in India with the opportunity to encounter Pokemon from the Johto region. The event is scheduled for 26th February 2022, from 09:00 AM to 09:00 PM IST. Trainers will be able to earn a brand-new Masterwork Research line by completing the Special Research tasks from the ticketed version of the event.