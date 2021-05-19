Pokemon Go Absol: Best Moveset, Weakness, Counters And Evolution

Pokemon Go is one of the most popular and trending mobile games in the world right now. Players have the chance to catch a variety of Pokemon in this game. One of the most powerful and rare Pokemon in this game is Absol, the Dark-type Pokemon, which is quite rare and cannot easily be found. Read on to know more about Absol best moveset, weakness and evolution.

Pokemon Go Absol Best Moveset

Absol is a rare and one of the more powerful Dark-type Pokemon that has a max CP of 2856, 246 attacks, 120 defence and 163 stamina in Pokemon Go. This Pokemon was originally introduced in the third generation in the Hoenn region. Absol's stats make him one of the most powerful Dark-type Pokemon and a good collection to any team as an attack Pokemon. Absol's most powerful moveset is Snarl and Dark Pulse as it consumes less, but does a lot of damage to the enemies. Here is the complete list of Absol moveset.

Snarl

Dark Pulse

Payback

Megahorn

Psycho Cut

Payback

Psycho Cut

Dark Pulse

Psycho Cut

Thunder

Absol Weakness

Absol is powerful Dark-type Pokemon, so he doesn't have a lot of weakness. However, the few types of Pokemon is Absol is vulnerable to are Bug, Fairy and Fighting-type Pokemon. Absol counters Psychic, Dark and Ghost-type Pokemon Absol is stronger during the rainy and foggy weather and on mountains.

Absol Evolution

Absol does not have any evolved form. There is no previous form of Absol as well, it exists only in one form. However, there is the Shiny edition of Absol that is much rarer and can be found in Pokemon Go.

About Pokemon Go

Pokemon Go is a popular game from the Pokemon Franchise developed by the gaming studio Niantic. Pokemon Go is also one of the most unique games because of the fact that players cannot play this game sitting at one place in their homes. Players have to venture outdoors and roam around exploring their city and localities to capture various kinds of Pokemon in the game. Some rare Pokemon that are specific to a certain area like forests are mountains also encourage players to venture to these places. The game has been appreciated for its ability to get players physically active while keeping them entertained. The developers also put out frequent updates to the game to keep it fresh and entertaining for new and existing players.

IMAGE: POKEMON GO