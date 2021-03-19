Pokemon Go Aggron Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Steel & Rock Type Pokemon?

Aggron is one of the Steel & Rock-type Pokemon whose evolution comes from Lairon. Due to his steel and rock-type, it is weak against Ground, Fighting and Water-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Iron Tail & Heavy Slam and it has a large pool of Max CP of 3,000. The Pokedex tells that Aggron is known to claim territories that can be the entire mountain and it will beat up anything or anyone who steps into his environment. Continue reading to know more about Aggron as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.

Pokemon Go Aggron Best Moveset

Aggron is a Steel and Rock-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 198, a defence of 257 and stamina of 172 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 of the Hoenn region. Aggron is weak against Fighting, Ground and Water-type moves and his attacks get boosted by Snow and Partly Cloudy weather. Aggron's best moves are Iron Tail and Heavy Slam (13.40 DPS).

Iron Tail + Heavy Slam - DPS => 113.40

Smack Down + Heavy Slam - DPS => 113.23

Iron Tail + Stone Edge - DPS => 112.60

Smack Down + Stone Edge - DPS => 112.47

Dragon Tail + Heavy Slam - DPS => 112.09

Smack Down + Thunder - DPS => 111.97

Dragon Tail + Stone Edge - DPS => 111.77

Iron Tail + Thunder - DPS => 111.61

Dragon Tail + Thunder - DPS => 110.87

Aggron Evolution

As of now, there are 3 Pokemon in the Aron family and Aggron's evolution comes from Lairon which costs 0 Candy. Here are the statistics of this Pokemon:

Base stats Attack - 224 Defence - 144 Stamina - 181

Max CP with weather boost Level 25 (raids) - 1,882 Level 35 (wild) - 2,447

Max HP and Size Level 40 - 154 Height - 1.4 m Weight - 35 kg



Additional Statistics