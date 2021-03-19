Pokemon Go Aggron Best Moveset: What Are The Best Moves Of This Steel & Rock Type Pokemon?

Quick links:
Aggron is one of the Steel & Rock-type Pokemon whose evolution comes from Lairon. Due to his steel and rock-type, it is weak against Ground, Fighting and Water-type moves. The strongest moveset of this Pokemon is Iron Tail & Heavy Slam and it has a large pool of Max CP of 3,000. The Pokedex tells that Aggron is known to claim territories that can be the entire mountain and it will beat up anything or anyone who steps into his environment. Continue reading to know more about Aggron as of the latest Pokemon Go Update.
Aggron is a Steel and Rock-type Pokemon whose stats are: attack of 198, a defence of 257 and stamina of 172 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 3 of the Hoenn region. Aggron is weak against Fighting, Ground and Water-type moves and his attacks get boosted by Snow and Partly Cloudy weather. Aggron's best moves are Iron Tail and Heavy Slam (13.40 DPS).
As of now, there are 3 Pokemon in the Aron family and Aggron's evolution comes from Lairon which costs 0 Candy. Here are the statistics of this Pokemon: