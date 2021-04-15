Pokemon Go Alakazam: Here Are Some Of The Strongest Combos Of This Psychic Pokemon

Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokémon and Alakazam's evolution comes from Kadabra. It is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost moves. The Pokedex tells that Alakazam's brain is constantly growing, making its head much too heavy for its neck to support. Instead, this Pokémon uses its psychokinetic ability to keep its head up. Continue reading to know more about Alakazam weakness, strengths and more.
Pokemon Go Alakazam Best Moveset
Alakazam is one of the Psychic-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 271, defence of 167, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 3456 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This psychic Pokemon is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks and his moves get boosted by Windy weather. Alakazam's best moves are Counter and Psychic (19.03 DPS). Below mentioned are some more strong movesets:
- Counter + Psychic => 19.03 DPS
- Confusion + Psychic => 18.56 DPS
- Psycho Cut + Psychic => 17.41 DPS
- Counter + Shadow Ball => 17.18 DPS
- Psycho Cut + Future Sight => 16.90 DPS
- Psycho Cut + Dazzling Gleam => 15.90 DPS
- Psycho Cut + Shadow Ball => 15.32 DPS
- Confusion + Future Sight => 15.25 DPS
- Confusion + Dazzling Gleam => 15.23 DPS
- Confusion + Shadow Ball => 15.00 DPS
- Counter + Future Sight => 14.96 DPS
- Counter + Dazzling Gleam => 14.88 DPS
- Confusion + Fire Punch => 14.83 DPS
- Counter + Focus Blast => 14.61 DPS
- Confusion + Focus Blast => 14.53 DPS
- Psycho Cut + Fire Punch => 14.32 DPS
- Psycho Cut + Focus Blast => 14.17 DPS
- Counter + Fire Punch => 13.98 DPS
Alakazam Base Statistics
- It has a base Attack of 271
- It has a base defence of 167
- It has base stamina of 146
- The Category of this Pokemon is Non Legendary
- Max CP at Level 15 is 1,310
- Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,747
- Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,621
- Max CP at Level 40 is 3,057
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,184
- Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,839
- Max HP at Level 40 is 127
- It reaches a height of 1.5m
- It reaches a weight of 48kg
- The base capture rate is 2%
- The base flee rate is 10%
- Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km
- Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000
- Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50
Image Source: Nintendo