Pokemon Go Alakazam: Here Are Some Of The Strongest Combos Of This Psychic Pokemon

Alakazam is a Psychic-type Pokémon and Alakazam's evolution comes from Kadabra. It is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost moves. The Pokedex tells that Alakazam's brain is constantly growing, making its head much too heavy for its neck to support. Instead, this Pokémon uses its psychokinetic ability to keep its head up. Continue reading to know more about Alakazam weakness, strengths and more.

Pokemon Go Alakazam Best Moveset

Alakazam is one of the Psychic-type Pokemon whose stats are: an attack of 271, defence of 167, stamina of 146 and a max CP of 3456 in Pokemon Go. The first time it was introduced was in Generation 1 in the Kanto region. This psychic Pokemon is weak against Bug, Dark and Ghost-type attacks and his moves get boosted by Windy weather. Alakazam's best moves are Counter and Psychic (19.03 DPS). Below mentioned are some more strong movesets:

Counter + Psychic => 19.03 DPS

Confusion + Psychic => 18.56 DPS

Psycho Cut + Psychic => 17.41 DPS

Counter + Shadow Ball => 17.18 DPS

Psycho Cut + Future Sight => 16.90 DPS

Psycho Cut + Dazzling Gleam => 15.90 DPS

Psycho Cut + Shadow Ball => 15.32 DPS

Confusion + Future Sight => 15.25 DPS

Confusion + Dazzling Gleam => 15.23 DPS

Confusion + Shadow Ball => 15.00 DPS

Counter + Future Sight => 14.96 DPS

Counter + Dazzling Gleam => 14.88 DPS

Confusion + Fire Punch => 14.83 DPS

Counter + Focus Blast => 14.61 DPS

Confusion + Focus Blast => 14.53 DPS

Psycho Cut + Fire Punch => 14.32 DPS

Psycho Cut + Focus Blast => 14.17 DPS

Counter + Fire Punch => 13.98 DPS

Alakazam Base Statistics

It has a base Attack of 271

It has a base defence of 167

It has base stamina of 146

The Category of this Pokemon is Non Legendary

Max CP at Level 15 is 1,310

Max CP at Level 20 (hatched) is 1,747

Max CP at Level 30 (in the wild) is 2,621

Max CP at Level 40 is 3,057

Max CP with weather boost at Level 25 is 2,184

Max CP with weather boost at Level 35 is 2,839

Max HP at Level 40 is 127

It reaches a height of 1.5m

It reaches a weight of 48kg

The base capture rate is 2%

The base flee rate is 10%

Required Buddy walk distance is 3 km

Stardust cost for Second Charge move is 50000

Candy cost for Second Charge move is 50

Image Source: Nintendo