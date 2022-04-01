Pokemon Go April Fools Day 2022 event features Ditto and seven other Pokemons

Pokemon Go is hosting an event today called "April Fools' 2-Oh?-22." It is a one-day event that is live till April 1, 2022, at 11:59 PM local time. While the event is focussing on Ditto, there are seven other Pokemons that will be appearing more in the wild. The event was announced last month along with other events that will be taking place in the coming months. Keep reading to know more about Pokemon Go April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event.

Pokemon Go April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event time

The Pokemon Go April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event will take place from Friday, April 1, 2022, at 12:00 AM to Friday, April 1, 2022, at 11:59 PM local time. As mentioned earlier, this is a one-day event that will end tonight. The official post for the event also says that "Ditto appears to be changing into different Pokemon in the wild" and if players are lucky, they might be able to encounter a Shiny Ditto.

Pokemon Go April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 featured Pokemons

During the Pokemon Go April Fools' 2-Oh?-22 event, as many as seven Pokemons will appear more frequently in the wild. These include Ekans, Gastly, Natu, Surskit, Finneon, Dwebble, Swirlix. Additionally, players will also be able to get an event-themed sticker by spinning PokeStops, opening Gifts, and purchasing them from the in-game shop. Apart from this, there will be a special research task available for players in the game.

How to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go?

As explained earlier, players will not be able to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go. They would catch the Pokemon Ditto has transformed into and hence, a player would not know whether they have watched Ditto until the very last moment. As and when a player catches a Pokemon that Ditto has transformed into, instead of the regular catching screen, the text above Pokeball will read "Oh?" and Ditto will reveal its true form.

Which Pokemons can Ditto transform into?

Now that readers know all about where to find Ditto in Pokemon Go and how to catch Ditto in Pokemon Go, some tips might help them do it. Firstly, players should keep an eye on the target Pokemon in their nearby list. Secondly, players can catch a Ditto from both lures and incenses. Additionally, players will find that the Pokemon can be found in the same location more than once. Some of the Pokemons that Ditto can transform into include Gastly, Drowzee, Teddiusra, Remoraid, Fulpin, Numel, Dwebble, Foongus and Stunky.